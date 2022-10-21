ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

By TOM MURPHY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqHIz_0ihv1Asx00

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free.

Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots.

The drugmaker said it expects that people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover many recommended vaccines without charging any out-of-pocket expenses.

A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps eligible U.S. residents with no insurance get the shots.

The price would make the two-dose vaccine more expensive for cash-paying customers than annual flu shots. Those can range in price from around $50 to $95, depending on the type, according to CVS Health, which runs one of the nation's biggest drugstore chains.

A Pfizer executive said Thursday that the price reflects increased costs for switching to single-dose vials and commercial distribution. The executive, Angela Lukin, said the price was well below the thresholds “for what would be considered a highly effective vaccine.”

The drugmaker said last year that it was charging the U.S. $19.50 per dose, and that it had three tiers of pricing globally, depending on each country's financial situation. In June, the company said the U.S. government would buy an additional 105 million doses in a deal that amounted to roughly $30 per shot. The government has the option to purchase more doses after that.

Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine debuted in late 2020 and has been the most common preventive shot used to fight COVID-19 in the U.S.

More than 375 million doses of the original vaccine, which Pfizer developed with the German drugmaker BioNTech, have been distributed in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That doesn’t count another 12 million doses of an updated booster that was approved earlier this year.

The vaccine brought in $36.78 billion in revenue last year for Pfizer and was the drugmaker’s top-selling product.

Analysts predict that it will rack up another $32 billion this year, according to FactSet. But they also expect sales to fall rapidly after that.

More than 90% of the adult U.S. population has already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. But only about half that population has also received a booster dose.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
102.5 The Bone

CDC and FDA clear Novavax vaccine as a first COVID booster for adults

U.S. regulators on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax to be used as a booster. The shot can now be administered to people 18 and older who received the Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines as their primary series, at least six months after the completion of those initial doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Novavax booster, however, should not be given to those who have already been boosted with one or more booster doses of the other approved vaccines, the agency said in a fact sheet for health care providers.
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Vaxcyte Shares Surge As Its Pneumococcal Vaccine On Par With Pfizer's Shot In Study

Vaxcyte Inc PCVX announced positive topline results from the Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study evaluating VAX-24, the company's investigational 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in healthy adults aged 18-64. VAX-24 met the primary safety and tolerability objectives, demonstrating a safety profile similar to Pfizer Inc's PFE Prevnar 20 (PCV20) for all...
AOL Corp

Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

COVID vaccine uptake has plateaued in many parts of the world, including in the U.S., where 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated. Among the fully vaccinated, just 49% have gotten their first booster and 39% of those individuals have received their second booster dose. Improving those booster numbers won’t...
Verywell Health

Moderna and Pfizer Share a Peek At Human Data For Bivalent Boosters

Moderna and Pfizer have released some preliminary human data about the efficacy of their updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. The Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters appear to elicit a strong immune response, but it’s not yet clear just how durable the protection will be. The companies say they will share more data...
DC News Now

Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year

Pfizer expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to between $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government’s purchasing program ends early next year, a company official said. Angela Lukin said during an investor call Thursday the company is still in discussion with insurers but that they are confident the price […]
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Federal appeals court temporarily blocks President Biden’s student debt relief plan

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a stay on Friday while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt, according to The Associated Press.
IOWA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 375 points, or 1.2%, to 31,462 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
Interesting Engineering

People with HIV can be protected against hepatitis B with a three-dose vaccine regimen

A study that was presented at the IDWeek conference recently is groundbreaking for HIV research. A news release published by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) states that "a three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine "HEPLISAV-B" fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented at the IDWeek conference held in Washington D.C.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Health Digest

Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects

Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Dry shampoos may contain cancer-causing chemical, FDA says

WASHINGTON — Some dry shampoos may contain a cancer-causing chemical, prompting a voluntary recall, federal health officials announced last week. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Unilever United States issued a recall Tuesday for certain lots of aerosol dry shampoos from popular brands – including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé – because they may contain “elevated levels” of the carcinogen benzene. The company said the affected products were produced before October 2021 and distributed nationwide, WKRC reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
117K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy