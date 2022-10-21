Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Road test passed with Stuttgart’s 38-6 defeat of Heber Springs
Coach Josh Price is quick to admit that his Stuttgart teams have not traditionally played well on long trips. That was not the case Friday night as the Ricebirds used 422 rushing yards to pound the Heber Springs Panthers, 38-6. Quick start for the Ricebirds. Stuttgart marched 52 yards in...
KATV
Bryant shut down Cabot with their win
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Hornets faced off with the Cabot Panthers on Friday night. The final score ended up being (24-10).
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart
Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart
Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
tinybeans.com
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie to host three upcoming events; vintage sale to take place Saturday
The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie in Stuttgart has three events planned within the next two weeks. Jessie Walsh, exhibits and events coordinator for the museum, said this month’s programming includes a vintage sale, Coffee with the Curator, and an acrylic pour painting workshop. Vintage sale. The museum...
ARDOT: Multi-car accident on I-30 eastbound cleared
Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Grass fire causing delays on Highway 67 near Newport
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A grass fire was reported along Highway 67 in Jackson County northwest of Newport. Fire officials are on the scene working to put out the blaze. Those traveling through the area are advised to take an alternate route to avoid further delays.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker
Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
invitingarkansas.com
A Day Trip to the Marketplace at Iron Horse Farm
Winding through the Ouachita National Forest, you can feel the anticipation mounting as you approach Perryville. Our destination: Iron Horse Farm, which is just shy of an hour outside of Little Rock, Conway, and Benton but well worth the scenic route deep into the forest. The location was once used for horse training and breeding but today, the Allen family owns the property and utilizes it as a Black Angus cattle ranch, event center, and, for the purpose of our visit today, the Iron Horse Marketplace.
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
whiterivernow.com
AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
whiterivernow.com
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care
Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
