ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Road test passed with Stuttgart’s 38-6 defeat of Heber Springs

Coach Josh Price is quick to admit that his Stuttgart teams have not traditionally played well on long trips. That was not the case Friday night as the Ricebirds used 422 rushing yards to pound the Heber Springs Panthers, 38-6. Quick start for the Ricebirds. Stuttgart marched 52 yards in...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart

Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
STUTTGART, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
BATESVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart

Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
STUTTGART, AR
tinybeans.com

These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit

Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Grass fire causing delays on Highway 67 near Newport

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A grass fire was reported along Highway 67 in Jackson County northwest of Newport. Fire officials are on the scene working to put out the blaze. Those traveling through the area are advised to take an alternate route to avoid further delays.
NEWPORT, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker

Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
STUTTGART, AR
invitingarkansas.com

A Day Trip to the Marketplace at Iron Horse Farm

Winding through the Ouachita National Forest, you can feel the anticipation mounting as you approach Perryville. Our destination: Iron Horse Farm, which is just shy of an hour outside of Little Rock, Conway, and Benton but well worth the scenic route deep into the forest. The location was once used for horse training and breeding but today, the Allen family owns the property and utilizes it as a Black Angus cattle ranch, event center, and, for the purpose of our visit today, the Iron Horse Marketplace.
PERRYVILLE, AR
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
whiterivernow.com

AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care

Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy