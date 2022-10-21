Read full article on original website
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
Inside the Napoli juggernaut: Spalletti in full control
ROME (AP) — It’s almost comical now looking back to mid-July when Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti told protesting fans to “shut up” as he presented the team at the opening of preseason training in the Italian Dolomites Range. Supporters of the southern club were livid following...
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Erik Ten Hag Targets Three Strikers For Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag has reportedly outlined three strikers he’d like to sign at Manchester United.
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Aston Villa confirm Unai Emery as manager after paying €6m clause
Aston Villa have confirmed the appointment of Unai Emery as their new manager from Villarreal, following the sacking of Steven Gerrard
European roundup: Bellingham double helps Dortmund thrash VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund stormed past VfB Stuttgart 5-0 with two goals from Jude Bellingham on Saturday to notch their first win in four league games and climb to fourth place in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, who host Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, scored after two minutes through Bellingham and...
Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise. About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats Group LLC, the company...
BBC
Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule
The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
BBC
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton: Kevin de Bruyne 'not at his top level', says Pep Guardiola
Boss Pep Guardiola praised Kevin de Bruyne for his 'masterclass' goal but still feels Manchester City can get more from the Belgian. Only City team-mate Erling Haaland has had more top flight goal involvement's than De Bruyne's two goals and nine assists this season. Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said...
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
Pep Guardiola's Man City Pass 600-Goal Landmark In Win Over Brave Brighton
City are now only the third club in Premier League history to score more than 600 goals under one manager.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
fintechnexus.com
The state of Central Bank Digital Currencies in Latin America
From coins and notes to electronic currency, the history of money is constantly being written. Now it’s becoming increasingly digital, and with the advent of cryptocurrencies, many central banks are considering issuing their virtual currencies. In Latin America, regulators have shown a growing interest in the technology that powers...
CoinTelegraph
Santander bank trials blockchain platform for used cars in Brazil
Major global bank Santander continues exploring the benefits of blockchain technology, with a local branch implementing blockchain technolog for vehicle trading and car registration. Santander Brasil has launched thetesting of a blockchain-based tokenization platform for transferring ownership of used cars in Brazil, Cointelegraph Brasil reported on Oct. 19. The platform...
thecoinrise.com
Spain Displaces El Salvador as Third Largest Crypto ATM Hub
After installing 43 crypto ATMs in 2022 alone, Spain is officially the third largest crypto ATM hub displacing El Salvador to clinch the position. The United States and Canada still maintain the top 2 spots. With plans to install an additional 100 ATMs before the end of the year, the...
