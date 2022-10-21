ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Business Journal

Weekend Hot Reads

Under the header, "Big Ten TV deal issues: Will Week 0 matchups expand? More Black Friday games?," THE ATHLETIC's Scott Dochterman wrote there are "plenty of questions and not many answers" about the Big Ten’s new television package, which goes into effect in 2023 and runs through the 2029 football season. The unresolved issues will "command attention from league officials and media partners in the months ahead." The Big Ten would like to "make Week 0 part of its annual schedule," but the NCAA currently has "only three permissible ways for teams to compete in Week 0: stage an international game, face an FCS opponent or compete against a school that plays in Hawaii that season." The Big Ten also has "agreed to schedule two annual Black Friday games" beginning in 2023, but outside of Nebraska-Iowa, "no other schools have volunteered for a Black Friday game despite the league previously soliciting interest." Some campuses "host high school football championships or deal with logistical challenges on Thanksgiving weekend."
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Full Breakdown: Four-star SG Darren Harris

Darren Harris of Fairfax (VA) Paul VI announced last week that he is committing on October 22. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is the No. 41 player in the 2024 On3 150 and the No. 48 player in the industry-standard 2024 On3 Consensus. The four-star played up in age for the...
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Skilled big man Thomas Sorber talks unofficial visits

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2024 big man Thomas Sorber has completed three unofficial visits. The 6-foot-9, 250 pound forward showcased his soft touch around the rim, and foot work which has helped jump start his recruitment. “The recruitment process has been going well,” he said. “I have my brother...
MARYLAND STATE
Sports Business Journal

ESPN, F1 agree to multiyear rights extension

F1 has officially signed a multiyear contract renewal with ESPN through the 2025 season. SBJ first reported on the renewal in June in a deal that would pay in the range of $75-90M per year. At least 16 races "will air on ABC and ESPN each season," more than in the previous five years since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018. All race telecasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 also "will continue the commercial-free presentation used over the past five seasons." In what "may be a harbinger of an as-yet unannounced but long-rumored online gambling venture," the new agreement also gives ESPN "flexibility to roll out additional ways for US fans to explore F1 content over the next three years, including on ESPN+" (DEADLINE, 10/22).
On3.com

Rob Dillingham goes for 36 in inaugural OTE Opening Night

2023 five-star guard Rob Dillingham is undoubtedly among the most electric scorers in all of high school basketball. Oozing confidence as a shot-maker at all three levels, he’s capable of going for 30-plus on any given night. And Thursday was any given night for the future Kentucky guard. Participating...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy