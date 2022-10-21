Read full article on original website
Related
College football betting lines: Week 9 point spreads announced
The calendar has turned to Week 9 on the college football schedule, and now it's time to get a look at the updated betting lines and point spreads. Saturday brings us three head-to-head matchups between teams in the latest AP top 25 rankings, including a huge clash in the Big Ten between Ohio State ...
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
South Carolina Opens As Betting Favorites
According to major oddsmakers, South Carolina opens as a favorite against Missouri. This marks the first time the Gamecocks are favored since they faced South Carolina State.
College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to get a look at the most important matchups coming up for Saturday. Many of the top 25 teams are taking the week off, but there are still five matchups on top pitting ranked teams in head-to-head games on the same field, including ...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
Sports Business Journal
Weekend Hot Reads
Under the header, "Big Ten TV deal issues: Will Week 0 matchups expand? More Black Friday games?," THE ATHLETIC's Scott Dochterman wrote there are "plenty of questions and not many answers" about the Big Ten’s new television package, which goes into effect in 2023 and runs through the 2029 football season. The unresolved issues will "command attention from league officials and media partners in the months ahead." The Big Ten would like to "make Week 0 part of its annual schedule," but the NCAA currently has "only three permissible ways for teams to compete in Week 0: stage an international game, face an FCS opponent or compete against a school that plays in Hawaii that season." The Big Ten also has "agreed to schedule two annual Black Friday games" beginning in 2023, but outside of Nebraska-Iowa, "no other schools have volunteered for a Black Friday game despite the league previously soliciting interest." Some campuses "host high school football championships or deal with logistical challenges on Thanksgiving weekend."
2023 NFL Draft: The Top Prospect on Each of the Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams
Going into Week 9, six undefeated teams remain in the FBS. This article takes a look at the top 2023 NFL Draft prospect on each of these teams.
Full Breakdown: Four-star SG Darren Harris
Darren Harris of Fairfax (VA) Paul VI announced last week that he is committing on October 22. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is the No. 41 player in the 2024 On3 150 and the No. 48 player in the industry-standard 2024 On3 Consensus. The four-star played up in age for the...
Betting line for Florida-Georgia game opens at historic spread
Welcome to Good Morning Gators, where we cover the latest news, notes and analysis on Florida athletics. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more. For the second time this season, the Gators are...
Skilled big man Thomas Sorber talks unofficial visits
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2024 big man Thomas Sorber has completed three unofficial visits. The 6-foot-9, 250 pound forward showcased his soft touch around the rim, and foot work which has helped jump start his recruitment. “The recruitment process has been going well,” he said. “I have my brother...
Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State
There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.
Notebook: Targeting, Roughing the Passer Penalties Highlight Alabama vs. Mississippi State
A week after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took a hit against Tennessee that wasn't called for targeting, flags fly against Bulldogs.
Sports Business Journal
ESPN, F1 agree to multiyear rights extension
F1 has officially signed a multiyear contract renewal with ESPN through the 2025 season. SBJ first reported on the renewal in June in a deal that would pay in the range of $75-90M per year. At least 16 races "will air on ABC and ESPN each season," more than in the previous five years since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018. All race telecasts on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 also "will continue the commercial-free presentation used over the past five seasons." In what "may be a harbinger of an as-yet unannounced but long-rumored online gambling venture," the new agreement also gives ESPN "flexibility to roll out additional ways for US fans to explore F1 content over the next three years, including on ESPN+" (DEADLINE, 10/22).
One Commissioner’s Pitch: Let More College Sites Host Playoff Games
Mountain West Conference commissioner Craig Thompson is suggesting that quarterfinals and semifinals be held on teams’ campuses over neutral bowl sites.
247Sports
4-star wing Kaden Cooper says he has one school in mind and is nearing announcement
Kaden Cooper, the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has been a high-priority recruit for a handful of programs including Alabama, Gonzaga, Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma where he has taken visits to each program. It's late in the recruiting process for the four-star wing and he says he...
Predicting the outcome of every Week 8 Pac-12 game
Pac-12 Championship spots and even College Football Playoff spots are on the line this week
Best college football bets for Week 8
If you are a betting individual here are some picks worth looking at
Rob Dillingham goes for 36 in inaugural OTE Opening Night
2023 five-star guard Rob Dillingham is undoubtedly among the most electric scorers in all of high school basketball. Oozing confidence as a shot-maker at all three levels, he’s capable of going for 30-plus on any given night. And Thursday was any given night for the future Kentucky guard. Participating...
Comments / 0