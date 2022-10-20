ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Delays expected on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Columbus

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Drivers should plan ahead or consider alternate routes for travel as delays are expected on Interstate 70 between Springfield and Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. I-70 eastbound between SR 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road will have 24-hour lane restrictions Sunday through Thursday until Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Autumn walk being held in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- An autumn walk organized by the City of Xenia tree committee and the Greene County Historical Society will be hosted Sunday, Oct. 23. The walk is at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum on 281 Dayton Ave. in Xenia. Tour guides will share the history...
XENIA, OH
Greene County Public Health increases COVID-19 levels to medium

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Greene County as a medium level after the county saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past week. When a county is designated at a medium level in the CDC’s framework, people should stay...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
One dead in Butler Township two car accident

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A reported rollover crash in Butler Township leaves one person dead and one person taken to a local hospital on Friday. Butler Township Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike shortly after 12 p.m., according to a news release.
BUTLER, OH
Police, Fire departments battle for blood drive in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- A little friendly competition never hurt anyone -- and actually can do a lot of good. That's why the police and fire departments in Beavercreek came out Monday to their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, benefitting the Community Blood Center, held at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek.
BEAVERCREEK, OH

