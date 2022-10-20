BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- A little friendly competition never hurt anyone -- and actually can do a lot of good. That's why the police and fire departments in Beavercreek came out Monday to their annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, benefitting the Community Blood Center, held at Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek.

