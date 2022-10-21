ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)

With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Santa Parade details announced

October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Meredith’s 13 Favorite New Trendy Restaurants In Tampa

Are you tired of going to the same old restaurants every weekend and wanting to try something new? Look no further because we’ve compiled a list of the best new trendy restaurants in Tampa Bay that you must go check out. These spots offer delicious food, beautiful atmosphere and some of the trendiest places in Tampa that everyone is talking about right now!
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa. Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Scary Haunted Car Wash Has Two Tampa Locations For One Weekend

Have you ever wanted to do a drive-thru haunted house? Well, look no further than this awesome haunted car wash with two Tampa Bay area locations!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash has many locations all over the country and it’s bringing their ‘Tunnel of Terror’ car wash to the Tampa for the next couple of weekends. As a matter of fact, they’ll have four locations setup in the state of Florida. Enjoy scary clowns, freaky sights and terrifying sounds that will make a memorable evening out.
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL

Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
VENICE, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor

The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?

Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
iheart.com

Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”

The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

CMA mourns loss of oldest dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are grieving the loss of the facility’s eldest dolphin, PJ. CMA estimates that PJ was about 51 years old and she took her last breaths while in the arms of her animal care and vet teams. In a press release,...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy