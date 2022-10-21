Read full article on original website
Unprecedented LGBTQ entertainment, dining complex opens in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An unprecedented LGBTQ complex in Lakewood is making its grand debut to the public this weekend. Studio West 117, near the corner of Hird and Detroit avenues, features entertainment, dining, and sports. The biggest component of the complex, the Fieldhouse, includes a 5,000 square foot gymnasium...
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Sugar Plum Tour to feature decorated homes
GREATER AKRON — The Gay Community Endowment Fund (GCEF) of Akron Community Foundation’s 21st annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes will be offered live Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. and virtually Dec. 10-11. The live tour will showcase five Akron area historic and contemporary homes, all festively decorated for the holiday season with twinkling light, roaring fires, sparkling trees and dazzling decorations. Virtual tour goers will get a peek into all five homes on the live tour, plus three additional bonus locations.
The Polar Express Train Ride Excursion: Get Your Tickets Today!
Put on your favorite pair of pajamas and hop aboard the Polar Express for a magical journey to the North Pole at the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum!. Join us for this family experience of the award-winning book, “The Polar Express,” written by Chris Van Allsburg. Your adventure begins on board our decorated train as Storytellers read the story aloud. As the train heads north toward the North Pole, festive elves will entertain you with songs and activities. Delicious hot chocolate and a cookie specially made by Mrs. Claus just for you are served on board.
West Bank Golf Club hosted Sunday fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland hosted a watch party for the Browns vs. Ravens game today in support of a local Cleveland icon. The fundraiser was put together for the legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams, who is suffering from medical problems. While Adams was not...
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
Gage is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
Hudson High School students named Week 10 Scholar Athletes of the Week for northeast region
HUDSON, Ohio — Two students at Hudson High School were named Week 10 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the northeast region. Lizzy Grant is an athlete on the girls’ golf team. In the classroom, Grant carries a 4.02 grade-point average. She has been described as “a leader...
Ready Pet Go! Meet Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland
Are you looking for a dog? This week Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland visited 3News. Freddy is looking for his forever home.
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!
The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
