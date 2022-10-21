ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Unprecedented LGBTQ entertainment, dining complex opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An unprecedented LGBTQ complex in Lakewood is making its grand debut to the public this weekend. Studio West 117, near the corner of Hird and Detroit avenues, features entertainment, dining, and sports. The biggest component of the complex, the Fieldhouse, includes a 5,000 square foot gymnasium...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Sugar Plum Tour to feature decorated homes

GREATER AKRON — The Gay Community Endowment Fund (GCEF) of Akron Community Foundation’s 21st annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes will be offered live Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. and virtually Dec. 10-11. The live tour will showcase five Akron area historic and contemporary homes, all festively decorated for the holiday season with twinkling light, roaring fires, sparkling trees and dazzling decorations. Virtual tour goers will get a peek into all five homes on the live tour, plus three additional bonus locations.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The Polar Express Train Ride Excursion: Get Your Tickets Today!

Put on your favorite pair of pajamas and hop aboard the Polar Express for a magical journey to the North Pole at the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum!. Join us for this family experience of the award-winning book, “The Polar Express,” written by Chris Van Allsburg. Your adventure begins on board our decorated train as Storytellers read the story aloud. As the train heads north toward the North Pole, festive elves will entertain you with songs and activities. Delicious hot chocolate and a cookie specially made by Mrs. Claus just for you are served on board.
DENNISON, OH
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!

The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy