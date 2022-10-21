Under the header, "Big Ten TV deal issues: Will Week 0 matchups expand? More Black Friday games?," THE ATHLETIC's Scott Dochterman wrote there are "plenty of questions and not many answers" about the Big Ten’s new television package, which goes into effect in 2023 and runs through the 2029 football season. The unresolved issues will "command attention from league officials and media partners in the months ahead." The Big Ten would like to "make Week 0 part of its annual schedule," but the NCAA currently has "only three permissible ways for teams to compete in Week 0: stage an international game, face an FCS opponent or compete against a school that plays in Hawaii that season." The Big Ten also has "agreed to schedule two annual Black Friday games" beginning in 2023, but outside of Nebraska-Iowa, "no other schools have volunteered for a Black Friday game despite the league previously soliciting interest." Some campuses "host high school football championships or deal with logistical challenges on Thanksgiving weekend."

