Under the header, "Big Ten TV deal issues: Will Week 0 matchups expand? More Black Friday games?," THE ATHLETIC's Scott Dochterman wrote there are "plenty of questions and not many answers" about the Big Ten’s new television package, which goes into effect in 2023 and runs through the 2029 football season. The unresolved issues will "command attention from league officials and media partners in the months ahead." The Big Ten would like to "make Week 0 part of its annual schedule," but the NCAA currently has "only three permissible ways for teams to compete in Week 0: stage an international game, face an FCS opponent or compete against a school that plays in Hawaii that season." The Big Ten also has "agreed to schedule two annual Black Friday games" beginning in 2023, but outside of Nebraska-Iowa, "no other schools have volunteered for a Black Friday game despite the league previously soliciting interest." Some campuses "host high school football championships or deal with logistical challenges on Thanksgiving weekend."
3 keys to 49ers getting revenge on Chiefs in Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers are seeking revenge in Week 7 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of their Super Bowl LIV loss from three seasons. Both the Niners and the Chiefs are coming off losses, but there may be more of a celebratory atmosphere inside Levi’s Stadium for a game that will be marked by a reunion of the 2012 team that made it to the Super Bowl — and the return of former head coach Jim Harbaugh — and mark the debut of running back Christian McCaffrey following his arrival in a blockbuster trade from the Carolina Panthers.
High Stakes In Ohio

The 10,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook that will begin taking bets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the start of January sits on a busy downtown Cleveland thoroughfare, where it will both serve Cavaliers fans inclined to wager at a kiosk or window during a game and beckon would-be bettors driving by. One...
Ol Reign players hoist flag atop Space Needle

NWSL OL Reign D Lu Barnes, F Megan Rapinoe and coach Laura Harvey "raised the Reign flag atop the Space Needle" on Friday ahead of their sixth postseason appearance. It was a "first in the club’s 10-year history." Barnes said it is “a lot of pride and we’ve come a long way.” The flag came down Friday night for "safety reasons." The Reign today will host the K.C. Current in the NWSL Semifinals at 7:30pm ET at Lumen Field (SEATTLE TIMES, 10/21).
NFL Insider Updates OBJ's Timeline For Return

One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...

