STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Football jumped out to a 14-6 lead at halftime and did not allow a touchdown, but were unable to secure a victory on the road. Arizona State (2-5; 1-3) was clicking on both sides of the ball in the first half, riding an effective offensive and aggressive defensive effort to an eight-point lead at the break. Stanford rode kicker Joshua Karty in a second half comeback, as he scored all 15 points by tying a school record with five field goals. Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 9-0 in the second half. Despite 355 yards of offense and bend-but-don't break defense, the Sun Devils fell one point short in a dramatic affair.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO