Tempe, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

A look at Arizona women’s basketball’s 2022-23 depth chart

The offseason has flown by. Representatives of Arizona women’s basketball will head to Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Two days later, the Wildcats will take the court for their first exhibition game against Division II West Texas A&M. After a disappointing end to last season, the No....
TUCSON, AZ
thesundevils.com

Women's Golf Moves Up on Day Two in Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Women's Golf showed improvement in the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday afternoon. Arizona State (+3/287) shaved six strokes off their score from yesterday, delivering the sixth-best round of the day. That allowed them to move up two spots and into 13th place heading into the final round. The Maroon & Gold will undergo a shotgun start at 8:30 AM MST tomorrow morning, with all five golfers teeing off at the same time.
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Football Falls in Nail-biter at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Football jumped out to a 14-6 lead at halftime and did not allow a touchdown, but were unable to secure a victory on the road. Arizona State (2-5; 1-3) was clicking on both sides of the ball in the first half, riding an effective offensive and aggressive defensive effort to an eight-point lead at the break. Stanford rode kicker Joshua Karty in a second half comeback, as he scored all 15 points by tying a school record with five field goals. Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 9-0 in the second half. Despite 355 yards of offense and bend-but-don't break defense, the Sun Devils fell one point short in a dramatic affair.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Pac-12 Program's Embarrassing Crowd Going Viral

Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday. Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral. With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford...
STANFORD, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Hub International expands its Arizona footprint

Jack Clements, and his two sons, Sean and Jim, wanted to take their Clements Agency, an insurance brokerage agency, to the next level. After several discussions between Clements Agency and Hub International, the fifth largest insurance broker in the world, Hub acquired the agency and its offices in Tucson, Scottsdale and Flagstaff in June 2020.
TUCSON, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns

Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

YC’s Mongolian Grill opens new Scottsdale location

Local favorite build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill recently opened the doors to its new Valley location in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Located at 14850 N. 87th Street, Scottsdale near Raintree Drive and Loop 101, the new location marks the third for the locally owned and operated fast-casual restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

