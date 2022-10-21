Read full article on original website
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
A look at Arizona women’s basketball’s 2022-23 depth chart
The offseason has flown by. Representatives of Arizona women’s basketball will head to Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Two days later, the Wildcats will take the court for their first exhibition game against Division II West Texas A&M. After a disappointing end to last season, the No....
thesundevils.com
Women's Golf Moves Up on Day Two in Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Women's Golf showed improvement in the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday afternoon. Arizona State (+3/287) shaved six strokes off their score from yesterday, delivering the sixth-best round of the day. That allowed them to move up two spots and into 13th place heading into the final round. The Maroon & Gold will undergo a shotgun start at 8:30 AM MST tomorrow morning, with all five golfers teeing off at the same time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 school has abysmal turnout for game the week after big victory
Stanford is just a week removed from downing Notre Dame in South Bend. The Cardinal are 2-5 on the year, sure, but it still had a to be a bit of a letdown to show up to the stadium and see well under 5,000 in attendance for a home matchup against Arizona State.
thesundevils.com
Football Falls in Nail-biter at Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Football jumped out to a 14-6 lead at halftime and did not allow a touchdown, but were unable to secure a victory on the road. Arizona State (2-5; 1-3) was clicking on both sides of the ball in the first half, riding an effective offensive and aggressive defensive effort to an eight-point lead at the break. Stanford rode kicker Joshua Karty in a second half comeback, as he scored all 15 points by tying a school record with five field goals. Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 9-0 in the second half. Despite 355 yards of offense and bend-but-don't break defense, the Sun Devils fell one point short in a dramatic affair.
Look: Pac-12 Program's Embarrassing Crowd Going Viral
Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday. Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral. With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford...
D-backs Prospects Star in Salt River Win in Phoenix
Deyvison De Los Santos, Cooper Hummel, and Justin Martinez made significant contributions to a 3-0 Salt River win.
CBS Sports
Stanford vs. Arizona State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Stanford Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Last week, Stanford narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
KTAR.com
Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour
PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
This Arizona University Is One Of The Country's Best Colleges
WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities.
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Hub International expands its Arizona footprint
Jack Clements, and his two sons, Sean and Jim, wanted to take their Clements Agency, an insurance brokerage agency, to the next level. After several discussions between Clements Agency and Hub International, the fifth largest insurance broker in the world, Hub acquired the agency and its offices in Tucson, Scottsdale and Flagstaff in June 2020.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns
Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
citysuntimes.com
YC’s Mongolian Grill opens new Scottsdale location
Local favorite build-your-own stir-fry concept YC’s Mongolian Grill recently opened the doors to its new Valley location in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Located at 14850 N. 87th Street, Scottsdale near Raintree Drive and Loop 101, the new location marks the third for the locally owned and operated fast-casual restaurant.
