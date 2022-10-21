Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rsu.edu
RSU Professor Named to LIFE Senior Services Board
RSU professor Dr. Kevin M. P. Woller has been named to the Board of LIFE Senior Services. LIFE Senior Services (LSS) specializes in home and community-based services that promote healthy aging for seniors, as well as services and support for family caregivers who play a critical role in helping their loved ones continue living at home.
Nurses At Muskogee Hospital Recognized As Best In The State
A group of nurses who work at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee are being recognized for being the best in the state. They were included on this year’s Great 100 Nurses list. Robert Gaygay is a nurse who runs the vaccine clinic at the hospital.
Wrap-up of this week’s top Northeast Oklahoma news
Grove Ridgerunners are in the driver’s seat to be crowned Class 5A-4 District Champions. Authorities continue to search for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two 16-year-old best friends missing for almost 23 years. Chief Follis leaves behind a great legacy that will impact the next seven generations of the Modoc people. Grove […]
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Christian Church Gets First Lease
Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
news9.com
Groundbreaking On New Child Care Center In Broken Arrow
A new pre-school center under construction was praised by local officials for helping meet the demand for early childcare. The center, a national franchise called "The Learning Experience," is building its third location in the Tulsa area, not far from several other childcare providers, in a growing area. The new...
News On 6
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
news9.com
Wagoner To Host McLain Football Game, Serve Dinner After
Tulsa’s McLain football team will travel to Wagoner for their game Friday, after a shooting last month outside McLain's stadium ended one student’s life. The Wagoner football team usually eats dinner together at a church before each home game. But this Friday, they are serving dinner for McLain too, after the game.
Muskogee Faces Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
In 6a-2, two teams had eyes on a state title. Booker T. Washington hosted Muskogee. Roughers were undefeated and the Hornets had one district loss.
Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Bridge Projects Approved
The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa. Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence. The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard...
News On 6
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
Tulsa family says RSV was difficult, but not to be feared
TULSA, Okla. — Adria and Josiah Mullins knew something was wrong when their 4-month-old daughter Shiloh was breathing from her stomach and laboring to breathe. Last weekend, after Shiloh had been breathing with difficulty for 3 days, they took her to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital, where she was admitted and later diagnosed with RSV and rhinovirus - which causes the common cold.
Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
Comments / 0