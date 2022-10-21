Automation and technology companies are amplifying their product offerings and services. As the pandemic fades in the rearview mirror, pharmacists find that their responsibilities have ballooned. Not only are they filling a high volume of prescriptions and performing point-of-care testing, they also are providing COVID-19 testing, vaccines and boosters, as well as prescribing COVID-19 antiviral medication. How can they juggle these clinical responsibilities?

1 DAY AGO