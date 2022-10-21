Read full article on original website
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines has stoked anger and frustration among patients, and U.S. officials are weighing unprecedented legal action to speed a replacement effort that is set to drag into next year.
According to Cardinal Health's research, 76% of rheumatologists are "very familiar" with biosimilars, up from 53% in the 2020 report, and 62% are "very comfortable" prescribing biosimilars, compared to 41% in the 2020 report. Rheumatologists are both more familiar with biosimilars and more comfortable prescribing biosimiulars than they were in...
Automation and technology companies are amplifying their product offerings and services. As the pandemic fades in the rearview mirror, pharmacists find that their responsibilities have ballooned. Not only are they filling a high volume of prescriptions and performing point-of-care testing, they also are providing COVID-19 testing, vaccines and boosters, as well as prescribing COVID-19 antiviral medication. How can they juggle these clinical responsibilities?
