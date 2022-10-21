Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, "Unholy."
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Taylor Swift's chai sugar cookie recipe recaptures interest after 'Midnights' album release
Taylor Swift shared a cookie recipe on social media in 2014, which went viral. Fans are learning about or rediscovering the recipe after the release of Swift's album, "Midnights."
The Beatles' remixed "Revolver" is a revelation, adding even more rich sonic detail for the ears
As the latest installment in the band's deluxe series of box sets, the Beatles' "Revolver" is a revelation for the ears, a bravura experience befitting an album that will eclipse the ages. And when it comes to outtakes and unreleased demos, the "Revolver" box set may be Apple's finest effort yet.
WATCH: Luke Combs Does a Gender Reveal Mid-Concert for Fans in the Front Row
Country music superstar Luke Combs has performed a multitude of sold-out shows during his prolific… The post WATCH: Luke Combs Does a Gender Reveal Mid-Concert for Fans in the Front Row appeared first on Outsider.
Jeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His Birthday
Jeezy recently celebrated his 45th birthday this past month, marking another milestone reached in the life of Hip-Hop’s resident Snowman. Most fans may have envisioned the rapper bringing in a new year by gifting himself pricey jewelry or exotic whips, but he recently revealed that his favorite present that money can by is in real estate. “Every big check I ever got, I bought property,” the SNOFALL creator said during an appearance on the Gillie Da King and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “Every time I had a birthday, I buy property. I don’t buy chains, watches, cars, none...
Remember Princess Diana's revenge dress? It's coming back
The outfit worn by the Princess of Wales to a summer gala in 1994 remains one of the most indelible pop culture moments in history. Now, the story of the "revenge dress" is being re-told in the new season of Netflix's historical drama "The Crown."
CNN
