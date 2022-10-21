ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Vibe

Jeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His Birthday

Jeezy recently celebrated his 45th birthday this past month, marking another milestone reached in the life of Hip-Hop’s resident Snowman. Most fans may have envisioned the rapper bringing in a new year by gifting himself pricey jewelry or exotic whips, but he recently revealed that his favorite present that money can by is in real estate. “Every big check I ever got, I bought property,” the SNOFALL creator said during an appearance on the Gillie Da King and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “Every time I had a birthday, I buy property. I don’t buy chains, watches, cars, none...
CNN

Remember Princess Diana's revenge dress? It's coming back

The outfit worn by the Princess of Wales to a summer gala in 1994 remains one of the most indelible pop culture moments in history. Now, the story of the "revenge dress" is being re-told in the new season of Netflix's historical drama "The Crown."
CNN

CNN

