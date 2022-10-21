Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Medical News Today
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Medical News Today
Lacunar stroke: What to know
A blockage in one of the small arteries deep in the brain can cause a lacunar stroke. This is a common type of ischemic stroke. Typically, ischemic strokes occur when the blood supply to the brain does not flow properly due to blockage. Blood clots or other particles may cause these blockages. A person can also develop serious health implications due to these events.
What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?
Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
Pfizer Plans to Charge Over $100 Per COVID Shot in 2023
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some Americans could pay up to $130 to get a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer starting in 2023, but most will still get it for free. A Pfizer executive noted that people who would get its vaccine for free would likely include those on public health insurance programs such as Medicare or Medicaid and those with private health insurance, the Associated Press reported. ...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
'Trigger finger' stuck in bent position may be a sign of diabetes
A finger that "locks" can be a telltale sign of another condition: Diabetes.
News-Medical.net
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
Medical News Today
What to know about decompensated heart failure
Decompensated heart failure is heart failure that has become severe and requires immediate medical attention. It can develop in people with preexisting heart failure and those without signs of the condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are. adults with heart failure in the United...
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
Medical News Today
What is vascular Parkinson’s disease?
Vascular Parkinson’s (VP) disease is a condition that occurs due to one or more small strokes in a specific area of the brain. These strokes result from a reduced blood supply. It often affects the lower body, leading to difficulty maintaining balance and walking. VP presents similarly to Parkinson’s...
KXLY
Preeclampsia, Eclampsia Linked to Increased Offspring Mortality
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to maternal preeclampsia, eclampsia, and hypertension is associated with an increased risk for offspring all-cause mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in The BMJ. Chen Huang, from Fudan University in China, and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort...
