ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Who is Britain's next prime minister?

CNN's Bianca Nobilo looks at the life and political career of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the path that led him to 10 Downing Street.
CNN

The essentials list: Bethenny Frankel shares her 5 favorite beauty products

If ever there was a multi-hyphenate, it’s Bethenny Frankel. She shot to fame nearly 15 years ago when she appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York,” quickly becoming a fan favorite for her sharp wit and what many called her Greek Chorus-like commentary. Now, she's found success with Skinnygirl Margarita, books, a podcast and a show on HBO Max. CNN Underscored asked Frankel to share the go-to beauty buys she’s feeling most.
Variety

Elon Musk Plans to Lay Off Nearly 75% of Twitter Employees, or 5,500 Staffers (Report)

Elon Musk could be set to slash Twitter’s headcount drastically once his $44 billion deal for the social network goes through. The mega-billionaire has told potential investors in the Twitter deal that he plans to lay off almost 75% the company’s staff, or about 5,500 employees, to reduce the size of its workforce from 7,500 to just over 2,000, the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources and documents.
morningbrew.com

How the UK will pick its new prime minister

Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy