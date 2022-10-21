Elon Musk could be set to slash Twitter’s headcount drastically once his $44 billion deal for the social network goes through. The mega-billionaire has told potential investors in the Twitter deal that he plans to lay off almost 75% the company’s staff, or about 5,500 employees, to reduce the size of its workforce from 7,500 to just over 2,000, the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources and documents.

