A week before Liz Truss' resignation, King Charles greeted the prime minister by muttering 'Back again? Dear oh dear'
King Charles greeted Liz Truss with an unenthusiastic message at their first weekly audience. "Back again? Dear oh dear," Charles said to Truss just one week before she resigned from her role. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, holding her position for 42 days into Charles' reign.
Rishi Sunak: The super-rich former banker who will be the first person of color to lead Britain
Just seven short weeks ago, it looked as if it might be all over for Rishi Sunak. Now he's going to succeed Liz Truss as the UK's leader.
Rishi Sunak is front-runner to be Britain's new prime minister after Boris Johnson drops out
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak has emerged as the front-runner to be the country's next prime minister, after Boris Johnson dramatically dropped out of the race to be Conservative Party leader.
Who is Britain's next prime minister?
CNN's Bianca Nobilo looks at the life and political career of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the path that led him to 10 Downing Street.
Elon Musk Plans to Lay Off Nearly 75% of Twitter Employees, or 5,500 Staffers (Report)
Elon Musk could be set to slash Twitter’s headcount drastically once his $44 billion deal for the social network goes through. The mega-billionaire has told potential investors in the Twitter deal that he plans to lay off almost 75% the company’s staff, or about 5,500 employees, to reduce the size of its workforce from 7,500 to just over 2,000, the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources and documents.
Fossil fuel protesters cover King Charles III waxwork with chocolate cake at Madame Tussauds
Four people have been arrested for criminal damage, after a waxwork of King Charles III was vandalized at Madame Tussauds in London on Monday.
Elon Musk must close Twitter deal by end of this week or face trial
The clock is ticking for Elon Musk to complete his deal to buy Twitter.
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
Timeline: UK set for third PM in three months. See how they got here
There seems to be no end in sight of the political turmoil that Britain has endured since the country voted to leave the European Union back in 2016. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
5 things to know for Oct. 24: United Kingdom, RSV, Hurricane Roslyn, Trump, Diwali
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
