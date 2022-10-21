Read full article on original website
Brian
2d ago
Great, I can put away more money to just watch it tank in the account. 401k is down -24.67% YTD thanks to Joe Biden & his moronic policies and decisions.
Reply(5)
18
Kingman66
2d ago
So what‼️I fill up ⬆️ half way full at the gas ⛽️ stations so I can buy these expensive groceries for the week❗️Another O’BIDEN daily disaster ❗️Thanks a lot 👍🍦🍦🍦
Reply
9
Susan Cane
2d ago
That's so they can steal it later when they tank the economy or change the rules. No thanks, I want to keep my hard earned money.
Reply
7
Related
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
When Will You Get Your Inflation Relief Check?
Millions of Californians have already received their Middle-Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, and there are still many more individuals that are still waiting for the check to arrive.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
CNBC
IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?
News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find Out: 7...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Social Security payment: Monthly check worth up to $1,672 for October to be sent to some Wednesday
Select Social Security beneficiaries are set to get their regular monthly check on Wednesday, with the checks worth an average of $1,546 per payment. Social Security recipients who were born from the first through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration.
Social Security COLA 2023: How Can I Find Out How Much More Money I Am Getting?
Now that Social Security recipients finally know the cost-of-living adjustment for next year, many will also want to know how that translates into real money. The Social Security Administration...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California
Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 32