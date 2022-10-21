(Bob Hague, WRN) -Our warm weekend this past weekend notwithstanding, the challenges of winter travel are just around the corner. Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management says now is the time to make sure you have what you need in your vehicle. “Things like jumper cables, make sure your ice scraper is back inside the vehicle now, something to give you traction like kitty litter or sand. Make sure you have some nonperishable snacks in the vehicle just in case you get stuck somewhere. And also . . . make sure you're traveling with a cellphone charger.”

