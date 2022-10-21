Read full article on original website
Related
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
ProAmpac Announces Partnership with University of Manchester’s Recon2 Focused on Quantifying Recycled Content Levels in Packaging
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with the non-profit Recon 2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005340/en/ ProAmpac has partnered with the non-profit Recon2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper
A research group led by Prof. Seung Hwan Ko from the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering in Seoul National University has developed new technology for sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper. The environment and food safety are worldwide issues in the food industry....
Apeel Sciences Launches New Imaging and Data Services to Reduce Food Waste and Increase Value Across the Produce Supply Chain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Food system innovation company Apeel today announced its plan to introduce innovative new solutions that will allow stakeholders across all stages in the fresh produce supply chain to instantly and non-destructively determine the ripeness of avocados. By coupling advanced imaging technology with machine learning, Apeel has increased visibility into internal quality and ripeness, now allowing producers and grocery retailers to make more informed sorting, shipping, and merchandising decisions, which has the potential to further mitigate food waste and help consumers enjoy consistently ripe and reliable avocados. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005676/en/ The Apeel RipeFinder features a consumer-friendly user interface, reveals information such as “Your avocado is ready for a salad” or “Your avocado will be ready in about 4 days” (Photo: Business Wire)
AstroNova Expands Market Opportunity with Launch of Breakthrough Entry-Level QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer
WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/ On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
A-B-C Packaging Machine’s Smart, Connected Packaging Equipment
When it involves making use of sensible applied sciences for Industry 4.0 or industrial Internet of Things purposes, the main focus typically revolves round analytic insights to enhance administration decision-making. And whereas that is true, it typically overlooks the advantages these superior applied sciences present to core operations resembling packaging.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, October 22, 2022: Sustainability, Batteries, & More
We start with a metal AM sustainability report in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then a new 3D printing process that offers novel energy storage design options. The Navy Price Fighters developed an AM cost and time model, and BOFA is partnering with Addifab for portable fume filtration technology. Finally, Ogle Motors created a one-third scale model of the Ariya concept car for Nissan.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dental Ceramic Materials Market Growth Factors Analysis, And Forecast To 2030| DENTSPLY GAC EUROPE, Amann Girrbach, Glidewell Direct Europe
Understand How Covid-19,Global Economic Recession And Inflation Impact On Dental Ceramic Materials Market. The Global Dental Ceramic Materials Market Study Provides Precise And High-Quality Industry Size Data, Together With Revenue, Demand Projections And Business Geographic Landscape. Especially, It Provides The Cagr Status, Gross Margin, And Overall Growth Prospects Of The Top Key Players To Support Business Progress.
BYND Cannasoft Partners With Matrix Medika To Research Regulatory Process For CBD-Based Therapeutic Device
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND entered into a consulting service with Matrix Medika, a developer of medical systems specialized in assisting companies in obtaining regulatory approval for medical devices under development. The service will be given as part of the agreement with Arkit Studio, a company that provides the service of characterization and design for the EZ-G Device.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
Plastonix Inc. developed a way to recycle all types of plastic
Plastonix Inc. a company in Canada, that repurposes plastics, launched a new technology that addresses the world’s massive plastic waste crisis. The technology is built on methods, systems, apparatuses, and proprietary chemical agents that address many of the systemic barriers that have traditionally inhibited the recovery of discarded plastic. That includes the hard-to-recycle varieties of plastic.
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
New Study Warns Lead, Mercury, & Other Contaminants Prevalent In Mislabeled CBD Products
Various heavy contaminants are commonly present in CBD products, according to a soon-to-be-published paper that analyzed more than 500 products. The study also confirmed a common problem with these products – mislabeling. “Low-level contamination of edible CBD products with heavy metals and phthalates (additives for plastics) is pervasive,” according...
tobaccoreporter.com
Juul Lab Publishes Administrative Appeal of its MDO
Juul Labs has published its administrative appeal of the marketing denial order (MDO) issued by the Food and Drug Administration, which explains the company’s position, based on science and evidence, that the MDO was substantively and procedurally flawed. This appeal, referred to as a 10.75 appeal, is currently under review by the FDA.
Getting a COVID-19 test? Here's the pipeline your samples and results must travel
As countless Americans have learned in the pandemic, medical testing happens through a complex network of pipelines between samples and results.
satnews.com
WORK Microwave’s latest RF technology for defense applications at 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention
WORK Microwave, European manufacturer of advanced defense and satellite communications equipment, will demonstrate its latest best-in-class RF technology for defense applications, including radar and SIGINT, at the 2022 AOC International Symposium & Convention. “There are significant growth opportunities in the U.S. market for our Defence Electronics subsystems and modules,” said...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Anti Hepatitis Virus Drugs Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030| Novartis, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb
COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Anti Hepatitis Virus Drugs Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Anti Hepatitis Virus Drugs Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies,...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Prescription Drugs Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030| Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, MSD Animal Health
Understand How Covid-19,Global Economic Recession And Inflation Impact On Dog Prescription Drugs Market. The Global Dog Prescription Drugs Market Study Provides Precise And High-Quality Industry Size Data, Together With Revenue, Demand Projections And Business Geographic Landscape. Especially, It Provides The Cagr Status, Gross Margin, And Overall Growth Prospects Of The Top Key Players To Support Business Progress.
Comments / 0