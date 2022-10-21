Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Looking to Expand Efforts in Community Engagement
The City of Marshfield is expanding efforts in community engagement with a new platform to help reach and increase public involvement and accessibility in a meaningful way. Recently, the City initiated a platform, PublicInput, with American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the challenges of engaging stakeholders around a variety of projects, large and small, including ways to survey the public.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Trick or Treat Street Closures
On Monday, October 31, at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., West 5th Street from Oak Avenue to Schmidt Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to traffic for trick-or-treaters. The following streets will also be closed along West 5th Street – Hardacre Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Adams Avenue, Drake Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Due to the number of children who trick-or-treat in the area along West 5th Street, we're anticipating the side streets will be difficult to park on. Please note, there will be no parking allowed on West 5th Street within the road closure limits. Trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the city limits.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Business Recognized as Exemplary Employer by Department of Workforce Development
John Ranallo believes in hiring anyone with a willingness to work and a strong work ethic, which is why the District General Manager for Canteen Vending and Coffee Services in Wausau has been an active partner in creating opportunities and hiring people with disabilities. Because of the company's diverse and...
visitmarshfield.com
Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield
Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WSAW
Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
WEAU-TV 13
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Village of Pigeon Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after deputies said they received a report a concrete wall had collapsed at the Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls off of Highway 53. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report that...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme
MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
cwbradio.com
WIAA State Cross Country Championships Preview
The 110th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Cross Country Championships and the 49th Annual Girls Cross Country Championships will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The boys and girls will both run a 5,000-meter course. The following is a listing...
WEAU-TV 13
No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire
SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)
Comments / 0