Greenwood, WI

cwbradio.com

City of Marshfield Looking to Expand Efforts in Community Engagement

The City of Marshfield is expanding efforts in community engagement with a new platform to help reach and increase public involvement and accessibility in a meaningful way. Recently, the City initiated a platform, PublicInput, with American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the challenges of engaging stakeholders around a variety of projects, large and small, including ways to survey the public.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Trick or Treat Street Closures

On Monday, October 31, at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., West 5th Street from Oak Avenue to Schmidt Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to traffic for trick-or-treaters. The following streets will also be closed along West 5th Street – Hardacre Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Adams Avenue, Drake Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Due to the number of children who trick-or-treat in the area along West 5th Street, we're anticipating the side streets will be difficult to park on. Please note, there will be no parking allowed on West 5th Street within the road closure limits. Trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the city limits.
MARSHFIELD, WI
visitmarshfield.com

Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield

Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WESTON, WI
onfocus.news

Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme

MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

WIAA State Cross Country Championships Preview

The 110th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Cross Country Championships and the 49th Annual Girls Cross Country Championships will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The boys and girls will both run a 5,000-meter course. The following is a listing...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire

SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

