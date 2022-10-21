On Monday, October 31, at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., West 5th Street from Oak Avenue to Schmidt Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to traffic for trick-or-treaters. The following streets will also be closed along West 5th Street – Hardacre Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue, Adams Avenue, Drake Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Due to the number of children who trick-or-treat in the area along West 5th Street, we're anticipating the side streets will be difficult to park on. Please note, there will be no parking allowed on West 5th Street within the road closure limits. Trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the city limits.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO