Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO