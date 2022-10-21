ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
STARKVILLE, MS
Troy Messenger

Amity White commits to South Alabama

Pike County High School senior Amity White announced her commitment to play college softball at South Alabama this week. White originally committed to play college softball at Wallace State-Hanceville going into her junior season. White was both a basketball and softball star for the Lady Bulldogs last season and White was a leader on both teams.
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Brundidge, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Pike County High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WNCT

Viral video shows Alabama head football coach pushing assistant down

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant on the sideline and throws him […]
DOTHAN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State

Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts as coach slams assistant to ground

In a football game, it’s the players who should be tackling other players – not coaches tackling other coaches. But that’s exactly what happened at an Alabama high school football game this weekend when a coach was caught on camera slamming his volunteer assistant coach down to the ground on the sideline.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County

Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Ana Kimber

The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week

The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
elba-clipper.com

Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival

Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Major crash on Highway 167, severe injuries, AST

HARTFORD, Ala(WDHN)– A major head-on collision occurred the night of October 23 on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Two vehicles were involved with major damage to one. According to Geneva County Sheriff’s Officers, there were at least seven victims involved. Life-saving tools were used on...
HARTFORD, AL
WSFA

Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County Superintendent stepping down

Providence Eagles own Chapel Stickler takes home this week's Player of the Week. The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio. City working to make downtown desirable for developers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The city applied for a state grant that would...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy