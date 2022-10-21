Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Watch: Mike Leach took a shot at his own team after loss to Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is never afraid to speak his mind. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Leach was as candid as ever after the Bulldogs’ 30-6 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Leach told reporters that his players were intimidated by Alabama simply because they’re...
Troy Messenger
Amity White commits to South Alabama
Pike County High School senior Amity White announced her commitment to play college softball at South Alabama this week. White originally committed to play college softball at Wallace State-Hanceville going into her junior season. White was both a basketball and softball star for the Lady Bulldogs last season and White was a leader on both teams.
Brundidge, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Viral video shows Alabama head football coach pushing assistant down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant on the sideline and throws him […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State
Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts as coach slams assistant to ground
In a football game, it’s the players who should be tackling other players – not coaches tackling other coaches. But that’s exactly what happened at an Alabama high school football game this weekend when a coach was caught on camera slamming his volunteer assistant coach down to the ground on the sideline.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school coach under fire after appearing to slam volunteer assistant to turf following sideline penalty
An Alabama high school football coach was spotted on camera appearing to a volunteer assistant with special needs to the ground after being flagged for sideline interference during a touchdown play. Dothan High School on Friday hosted Opelika, a 14-7 win for the Wolves. During a go-ahead touchdown run, the...
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
elba-clipper.com
Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
wdhn.com
Major crash on Highway 167, severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala(WDHN)– A major head-on collision occurred the night of October 23 on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Two vehicles were involved with major damage to one. According to Geneva County Sheriff’s Officers, there were at least seven victims involved. Life-saving tools were used on...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
wtvy.com
Dale County Superintendent stepping down
Providence Eagles own Chapel Stickler takes home this week's Player of the Week. The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio. City working to make downtown desirable for developers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The city applied for a state grant that would...
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WSFA
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
