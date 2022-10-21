Read full article on original website
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Making Bobby Lashley Look Like An Ice Cream Man
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off this week’s Raw...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
PWMania
New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
ComicBook
WWE NXT Crowns New North American Champion After Brutal Halloween Havoc Ladder Match
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc started in style, as the first match of the night was the North American Championship Ladder Match between Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer, and Hayes took early MVP honors for his entrance with Trick Williams. The match would move at lightning speed and featured some absolutely brutal spots for just about everyone involved. It would come down to Hayes and Lee, who were fighting it out across two intersecting ladders, and Lee would counter Hayes' next move to buy himself just enough time to get up the ladder and grab the Title. Wes Lee is your new NXT North American Champion!
stillrealtous.com
WWE Declined Major Request From AEW
Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Believes Top NXT Star Is Ready For WWE Main Roster
Shawn Michaels believes that a top NXT star is ready for the WWE main roster. Since taking over creative for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has gotten extremely close with various stars on the developmental roster. Carmelo Hayes has been among the top stars who has received consistent praise from the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
