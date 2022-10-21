ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
SEATTLE, WA
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win

After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent. The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL Insider Reveals Mac Jones Update For Monday Night

All eyes have been on the New England Patriots and their QB situation. Ever since Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury, the team has gone through a couple of QBs. While Brian Hoyer took over, it was Bailey Zappe making waves as the backup QB after Hoyer suffered a concussion.
The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have gotten amazing value from most of their players this season, given they are currently enjoying a 5–1 record, beating the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. However, one of their more underrated contributors has been tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets brace for worst on RB Breece Hall (knee)

The New York Jets are bracing for MRI results Monday to confirm their fears that rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2.
NEW YORK STATE
Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL

Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Insider Updates OBJ’s Timeline For Return

One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outstanding Defensive Performance In Week 6 Was Aided Tremendously By Continued Improvement From A Highly Criticized Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s especially impressive considering the circumstances the team was dealing with, as the Steelers were without at least four starters on their defense, as well as a couple key contributors and depth pieces.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Taylor Heinicke cashed in with big incentive in win over Packers

Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to a big upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the veteran quarterback made some extra money in the process. Heinicke is making just $1.5 million in base salary this season, but his contract includes incentives. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 29-year-old earned an extra $125,000 on Sunday because he played more than 60 percent of the offensive snaps and Washington won.
GREEN BAY, WI

