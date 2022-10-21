Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State announces kickoff time for Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University announced Monday that their Nov. 5 football game at Northwestern University will kick off at noon. Before the Buckeyes face the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill., Ryan Day and team will travel to Penn State this weekend to face James Franklin’s 6-1 Nittany Lions. No. 2 Ohio State had […]
Three takeaways from OSU’s win over Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe a few Ohio State fans were nervous as the Buckeyes led visiting Iowa just 16-10 early in the second quarter, but this bunch has shown all season that it’s not a matter of if it will get going, but when. The Buckeyes turned that narrow margin into a resounding victory, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State-Iowa post game news conference
Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State’s Saturday win over Iowa. GAME RECAP: https://nbc4i.co/3CV6dFR. Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State’s Saturday win over Iowa. GAME RECAP: https://nbc4i.co/3CV6dFR. Connecting with COSI: Spooky Chemical Changes. Storm Team...
Ohio State Buckeyes soundly defeat Iowa Hawkeyes, 54-10 in Big 10 game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Buckeyes continued their dominating ways for the 2022 season, soundly defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 at Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon. Fourth Quarter The Buckeyes added to their lead when Stroud found Julian Fleming on a post for a 79-yard catch with a perfect throw, hitting Fleming in […]
NBC4 Columbus
Band of the Week winner West Jefferson High School
Band of the Week winner West Jefferson High School. Band of the Week winner West Jefferson High School. Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State’s Saturday win over Iowa. GAME RECAP: https://nbc4i.co/3CV6dFR. NBC4 Today Weather Update. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates...
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week nine AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-10 win over Iowa put the Buckeyes right back where they left off after the bye week and they are right back in the top-two in the newest rankings. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls. The Scarlet & […]
Buckeyes keep scoring from red zone but struggle for touchdowns in first-half vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has made a sport of scoring inside the red zone this season, hitting on all 29 of its trips coming into the game with Iowa. Most impressively was 27 of those scores being touchdowns. So it’s understandable that the Buckeyes would be disappointed with just one touchdown in four […]
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba cleared to play against Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 2 Ohio State, with its top-ranked scoring offense in the nation, might be on the verge of hitting another level. The Buckeyes will welcome All-American receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s game vs. Iowa. He’s been listed as available to play, joining an already deep and talented group of receivers. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Scholarship program doubles Columbus State enrollment among CCS grads
Scholarship program doubles Columbus State enrollment among CCS grads. Scholarship program doubles Columbus State enrollment …. Scholarship program doubles Columbus State enrollment among CCS grads. Evening Weather Forecast 10-22-2022. Evening Weather Forecast 10-22-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3eZaFvh. First community safety fair held in east Columbus. First community safety fair held in...
Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages. The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time […]
NBC4 Columbus
First community safety fair held in east Columbus
First community safety fair held in east Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VLdFMB. First community safety fair held in east Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VLdFMB. Evening Weather Forecast 10-23-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TPP5Is. Poll: Interest highest in years for midterm elections. Poll: Interest highest in years for midterm elections. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3slgK8m. Police seek...
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Tlxmc6. Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Tlxmc6. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kelli Kinzig Manager, of Education Experiences at COSI, to talk about the new exhibits at COSI and do a fun Halloween science experiment.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band. TBDBITL and the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band played a tribute to Sir Elton John with seven of the iconic singer and composer’s most popular songs: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”
NBC4 Columbus
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US …. How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on October 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: October 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: October 22, 2022. High...
Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
Gas prices tumble again, down 28 cents in two weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second consecutive week gas prices decreased in Columbus. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 13.8 cents per gallon from last week to an average price of $3.67. It nearly matches the 14.3 cents per gallon decrease from one week […]
I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
NBC4 Columbus
26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police. 26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus …. A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police. Bob...
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold across U.S.
XENIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination. The Xenia-based company said the products were produced on Sept. 8 and may contain pieces of thin blue rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The affected product is […]
Comments / 0