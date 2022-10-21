1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Butler Township Friday.

The crash was reported shortly after noon at the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike.

An initial investigation showed that a vehicle heading north of Peters Pike failed to stop at a red light and ran into a vehicle turning onto southbound Peters Pike from Little York Road. Butler Twp.

Video from the scene showed a red sedan with heavy damage to the front and a gray sedan that was on its top.

Butler Twp. Police said both drivers were trapped and had to be cut out from their vehicles.

One driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. They are in” stable condition with multiple injuries,” according to police.

The second driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said “excessive speed” was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash shut down the intersection for around four hours. It was reported at 4 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

