Repossi Designs Limited-Edition Ring for Cheval Blanc Hotels

By Misty White Sidell
 3 days ago

As global tourism and shopping increases, Repossi has stepped in with jewelry for Cheval Blanc gift shops.

As global tourism continues to ramp up, Repossi and Cheval Blanc have linked on a limited-edition design that celebrates Cheval Blanc’s signature color to be sold in luxury gift shops.

Cheval Blanc, part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s hotel management division, has five locations across the world — including Paris, St. Barths, St. Tropez, Randheli and Courchevel.

Repossi creative director Gaia Repossi reinterpreted the maison’s Berbere ring, with its trademark stacked bands, to reflect Cheval Blanc’s sophisticated, global mentality.

For the collaboration, Repossi covered the larger of its Berbere Chromatic ring’s two bands in a taupe lacquer. Set in 18-karat pink gold, the design also featured 38 pavé diamonds, weighing a total of 0.34 carats. It will retail for 3,900 euros, or about $3,815, and is available for purchase next month within Cheval Blanc’s gift shops.

“This ring is the new take on our chromatic ring for Cheval Blanc, it evokes a nude chic neutral shade that evokes travels and a timeless color among our palettes. I’m very excited about this presence of our classic emblematic rings in these beautiful locations of all Cheval Blanc,” said Repossi.

