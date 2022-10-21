ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, KS

prepskc.com

Raise another banner

The De Soto Wildcats hoisted the United Kansas Conference trophy, after 31-21 victory over the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats. The Wildcats got off to a fast start on the legs of Carson Miller. The quarterback scored on the first offensive play of the game, when he decided to keep the ball on a triple option play. 78 yards later he had the first points of the game. Misael Calderon converted the kick, and that quickly the Wildcats led by 7-0.
DE SOTO, KS
gardnernews.com

GEHS CC team earns medals at Ray-Pec, Mill Valley

It has been a busy five days for GEHS XC. On Saturday Oct. 1, all three teams traveled to the KCXC Classic at the Ray-Pec XC Course. 44 teams from Kansas and Missouri competed and the Blazers walked away from this meet with several medalists and outstanding team finishes. The Varsity girls finished 13th out of 27 teams lead by the trio of Senior Sarah Farrens, Junior Bella Meili, and Freshman Makayla Cox who all crossed the 5k finish line under 21:00 minutes with Sarah posting a Ray-Pec personal course record of 20:38. Incidentally last season the girls placed 25th at this meet. The Varsity boys ran one of their best races of the season so far, with a top 5 boys finish that will propelled them to a 3rd place team finish out of 30 teams. The Blazer Varsity squad lead by Junior Parker Walion who ran a 16:00 edged Regional competitor Olathe East for the first time this season, and also bumped XC powerhouse Saint Thomas Aquinas for a top 3 team finish. Both of our Varsity teams are young and a good balance of Junior/Senior leadership and solid Freshman and Sophomores to contribute.
MILL VALLEY, CA
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road loss to Baylor

KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.
WACO, TX
fightnews.com

Sims defeats Morrison for USNBC belt

In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
stadiumjourney.com

Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals

Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe

A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
OLATHE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka City Council member announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
TOPEKA, KS

