Raise another banner
The De Soto Wildcats hoisted the United Kansas Conference trophy, after 31-21 victory over the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats. The Wildcats got off to a fast start on the legs of Carson Miller. The quarterback scored on the first offensive play of the game, when he decided to keep the ball on a triple option play. 78 yards later he had the first points of the game. Misael Calderon converted the kick, and that quickly the Wildcats led by 7-0.
GEHS CC team earns medals at Ray-Pec, Mill Valley
It has been a busy five days for GEHS XC. On Saturday Oct. 1, all three teams traveled to the KCXC Classic at the Ray-Pec XC Course. 44 teams from Kansas and Missouri competed and the Blazers walked away from this meet with several medalists and outstanding team finishes. The Varsity girls finished 13th out of 27 teams lead by the trio of Senior Sarah Farrens, Junior Bella Meili, and Freshman Makayla Cox who all crossed the 5k finish line under 21:00 minutes with Sarah posting a Ray-Pec personal course record of 20:38. Incidentally last season the girls placed 25th at this meet. The Varsity boys ran one of their best races of the season so far, with a top 5 boys finish that will propelled them to a 3rd place team finish out of 30 teams. The Blazer Varsity squad lead by Junior Parker Walion who ran a 16:00 edged Regional competitor Olathe East for the first time this season, and also bumped XC powerhouse Saint Thomas Aquinas for a top 3 team finish. Both of our Varsity teams are young and a good balance of Junior/Senior leadership and solid Freshman and Sophomores to contribute.
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road loss to Baylor
KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.
Sims defeats Morrison for USNBC belt
In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
As Kansas football heads into its bye week, one thing is clear — the Jayhawks need their QB back
In five halves of football in relief of injured starter Jalon Daniels, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has completed 48 of 78 passes (61.5%) for 759 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. By Daniels standards, it’s merely OK. Two things can be true when looking at KU’s quarterback play since...
Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals
Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe
A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
Authorities search for person accused of setting 24 grass fires in Kansas
Douglas County investigators as the public for help as they try to find the person accused of setting 24 suspicious grassfires in two months.
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
Overland Park’s Bluhawk sees several new additions — Here’s what’s new
The development has expanded eastward to add a number of new businesses. Some have already opened or are about to, with several others still in the works — including Nekter Juice Bar, JINYA Ramen Bar and Whataburger. In the meantime, here’s a recap of the most recent businesses to...
Topeka City Council member announces resignation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
