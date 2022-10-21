“FIA is a joke,” F1 fans furious over talks of FIA’s ‘accepted breach agreement’ offer to Red Bull

Read full article on original website
road runner
2d ago
There is less gossip and rumors on any tv soap opera than in F1 right now. And IMO Toto is probably at the bottom of most of it.
Pinnacle man
2d ago
the FIA's job is way more important than most people realize. they can't have something off the field change events that spectators watched live. it's the same reason you never see soccer, football, hockey, basketball, etc. change the result of a game. they need to have clearer punishments that are able to be imposed immediately
Consider This ...
3d ago
… ok, so the winner of your poker game ends up with an extra card … it’s only ONE card.
