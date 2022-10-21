Read full article on original website
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction
NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning
With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
After going out with a whimper, New York Yankees need a revamp – starting at the very top
The Yankees haven't reached the World Series since 2009, losing to the Astros in the ALCS for a third time in six years.
What Will it Take for The Dodgers to Trade for Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei in Dodger Blue would really be something, wouldn't it?
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia
Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
TMZ.com
Kenley Jansen Says He Had Blast With Braves, But Open To Dodgers Return
Kenley Jansen isn't ruling out the possibility of a reunion with the Dodgers despite having a great time in Atlanta this past season ... telling TMZ Sports if L.A. made him the right offer, he'd rejoin the storied franchise. We spoke with Jansen out at LAX -- just a few...
MLB World Reacts to Phillies Clinching World Series Berth
Somehow, Philadelphia went from firing their manager midseason to winning the National League pennant.
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Padres’ Profar Ejected for Arguing in Ninth Inning vs. Phillies
The San Diego infielder struck out on a checked swing and was promptly ejected to the excitement of Philly fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
9 awesome photos of Bryce Harper's dramatic home run that sent the Phillies to the World Series
Bryce Harper will forever be a hero in Philadelphia after what he did in Sunday’s Game 5 of the NLCS – he blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead that they’d hold on to at home.
Father, son give special World Series gift to Braves superfan
ATLANTA — Anne Bowden, a resident at A.G. Rhodes Wesley nursing home, is a Braves fan at heart. To prove her devotion, she has a huge collection of Braves memorabilia she gathered over the years. Bowden felt she was missing one piece from her collection, the 2021 World Series...
Rangers targeting another Giant in free agency after Bruce Bochy hire
Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
