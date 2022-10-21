ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning

With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC San Diego

San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia

Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play  the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX

