(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3, and Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, are in a heated race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. As of Oct. 18, according to Ballotpedia, the Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race as leaning Republican while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it’s a toss-up. Axne narrowly defeated David Young, the Republican who faced her in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Republicans need to gain five districts to gain a majority in the House, where Democrats hold a 220-212 majority with three vacancies, Ballotpedia said.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO