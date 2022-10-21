Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
theprospectordaily.com
Miners stomp the Roadrunners in shutout
The UTEP volleyball team (12-9, 6-2 Conference USA) took the home win in a sweep over conference rival the University of San Antonio (7-13, 2-6 Conference USA) Friday. The win comes off a 3-1 loss in which the Miners suffered to the current leader of C-USA, Western Kentucky University (19-2, 7-0 Conference USA) Oct. 16.
theprospectordaily.com
Miners win controversial nailbiter against Owls
UTEP (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA) faced Florida Atlantic University (FAU) (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) Oct. 22 after a week off. The Miners are coming off a difficult loss versus LA Tech. FAU led the series 2-1 prior to Saturday, having only played at the Sun Bowl once before. First Quarter.
CBS Sports
How to watch UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the UTEP Miners are heading back home. They will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Bowl after a week off. Florida Atlantic should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Miners will be looking to right the ship.
CBS Sports
UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the UTEP Miners are heading back home. They will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Sun Bowl after a week off. Florida Atlantic should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Miners will be looking to right the ship.
KVIA
Game postponed: Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of previously scheduled game against New Mexico State
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a scooter at...
cbs4local.com
NMSU game vs San Jose State on hold after death of San Jose player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University is on hold after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
Cowboy great Aikman’s Eight beer is now being served at Cinemark theaters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s beer brand is now available at Cinemark theaters in the El Paso area, the company announced. Founded by the former Cowboys great, Eight beer will now be available at Cinemark theaters for moviegoers to enjoy. The beer is described as a “clean, refreshing lager […]
theprospectordaily.com
‘Write the border’ with Andrew Siañez-De La O before ‘Borderline’ hits UTEP theatre
Just before his work hits UTEP theater, Andrew Siañez-De La O hosted a free playwriting workshop for those who are passionate about learning and producing work in that field. The class was held Oct. 21 in the Fox Fine Arts Center and was the perfect space for UTEP creatives to get together, collaborate and ask questions.
KVIA
Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries
EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
KVIA
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front arrives this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will continue to see afternoon highs in the 80s before a cold front arrives and drops afternoon highs to the 60s. This strong cold front will produce strong winds Saturday through Monday, with the strongest winds being Monday. Temperatures are expected to...
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Gusty Winds, Dusty Haze for Sunday; Cold Front Blows in Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast
We are in for a very windy Sunday afternoon and especially night. Weather Watcher Penny Duncklee sent a picture of a palm tree struggling in the wind (below). Tomorrow, we may even see a dusty haze by late afternoon. The good news, if you’re joining us at Ascarate Park for Weather Fest, is that the really chilly air does not start blowing in until late Sunday night/Monday morning. Here’s your forecast…
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Boy Scouts Learn the Hard Way, The Value of Scouting
The Boy Scout's motto is "be prepared," but a group of unfortunate scouts from El Paso learned the rest of the slogan is "or die!" According to a new report from ABC 7 News, 16 Boy Scouts and nine adults set out for the Gila National Forest in New Mexico for a week-long camping trip as a part of the Boy Scouts program.
cbs4local.com
5 vehicles including 2 semitrucks causes closure of all lanes on I-10 east at Brown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Brown are closed due to a crash Friday night. The crash involves five vehicles including two semitrucks. Officials said two people are being treated at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
El Pasoans give $1.16M to nonprofits during annual Day of Giving fundraising event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving. El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release. Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits […]
