We are in for a very windy Sunday afternoon and especially night. Weather Watcher Penny Duncklee sent a picture of a palm tree struggling in the wind (below). Tomorrow, we may even see a dusty haze by late afternoon. The good news, if you’re joining us at Ascarate Park for Weather Fest, is that the really chilly air does not start blowing in until late Sunday night/Monday morning. Here’s your forecast…

1 DAY AGO