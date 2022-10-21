ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprospectordaily.com

Miners stomp the Roadrunners in shutout

The UTEP volleyball team (12-9, 6-2 Conference USA) took the home win in a sweep over conference rival the University of San Antonio (7-13, 2-6 Conference USA) Friday. The win comes off a 3-1 loss in which the Miners suffered to the current leader of C-USA, Western Kentucky University (19-2, 7-0 Conference USA) Oct. 16.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Miners win controversial nailbiter against Owls

UTEP (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA) faced Florida Atlantic University (FAU) (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) Oct. 22 after a week off. The Miners are coming off a difficult loss versus LA Tech. FAU led the series 2-1 prior to Saturday, having only played at the Sun Bowl once before. First Quarter.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU game vs San Jose State on hold after death of San Jose player

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State University game versus San Jose State University is on hold after a player for San Jose State was killed in a crash. The player who died was identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright. Wright was a freshman at San Jose State...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries

EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front arrives this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will continue to see afternoon highs in the 80s before a cold front arrives and drops afternoon highs to the 60s. This strong cold front will produce strong winds Saturday through Monday, with the strongest winds being Monday. Temperatures are expected to...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Authority Alert: Gusty Winds, Dusty Haze for Sunday; Cold Front Blows in Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast

We are in for a very windy Sunday afternoon and especially night. Weather Watcher Penny Duncklee sent a picture of a palm tree struggling in the wind (below). Tomorrow, we may even see a dusty haze by late afternoon. The good news, if you’re joining us at Ascarate Park for Weather Fest, is that the really chilly air does not start blowing in until late Sunday night/Monday morning. Here’s your forecast…
cbs4local.com

El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso. All three suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for The post Rollover crash in west El Paso sends three to the hospital appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy