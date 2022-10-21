Twenty-two years ago, on Oct. 17, 2000, the Key West city commission unanimously adopted “One Human Family” as the city’s official philosophy of unity, equality and diversity. The resolution states “all people are our equals,” and urged “growing beyond the artificial limitations of racism, nationalism, sexism, classism, monotheism, prejudice, homophobia and every other illusion used to separate us from all being equal.” Key West’s inclusive philosophy has spread around the world on over 4.7 million stickers and nearly 100,000 wristbands that are always provided free of charge to everyone who asks.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO