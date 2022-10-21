Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
NEW PAVILION BEARS KEY WEST’S ‘ONE HUMAN FAMILY’ MOTTO
Twenty-two years ago, on Oct. 17, 2000, the Key West city commission unanimously adopted “One Human Family” as the city’s official philosophy of unity, equality and diversity. The resolution states “all people are our equals,” and urged “growing beyond the artificial limitations of racism, nationalism, sexism, classism, monotheism, prejudice, homophobia and every other illusion used to separate us from all being equal.” Key West’s inclusive philosophy has spread around the world on over 4.7 million stickers and nearly 100,000 wristbands that are always provided free of charge to everyone who asks.
wild941.com
One Of Florida’s Biggest Party’s Is Back
Fantasy Fest is back!! It’s been a long two years for the small Key West community without their annual traditiont, but all that changes this year. The festival kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 30. Fantasy Fest is an annual 10-day party in Key West that features costumes,...
NBC Miami
Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties
The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but starting Monday, October 24, eligible voters are able to participate in early voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11 are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether you are...
keysweekly.com
SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL PLANS FINAL RESTORATION BLUEPRINT INPUT
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC) has a behemoth task looming at its two-day – for now – December meeting: submit a comprehensive recommendation to guide final edits of the sanctuary’s proposed Restoration Blueprint, the first significant changes to sanctuary regulations in more than 20 years. It’s a large enough task that the council spent the majority of its Oct. 18 meeting in Marathon simply discussing the process by which it will create a finished product.
keysweekly.com
FINAL ORDER DENIES BOAT WORKS LIVE-ABOARD TRANSFER
A prolonged legal battle centering on the ability to transfer building rights from established live-aboard vessels onto dry land concluded on Oct. 17 with the issuance of a final recommended order from Administrative Law Judge Todd P. Resavage. The ruling invalidates Marathon’s decision to allow the transfer of building rights...
cw34.com
Key Largo Fire Department responds to fully involved structure fire
KEY LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A fully involved structure fire happened on Friday. At 11:30 a.m., firefighters from the Key Largo Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and protected the surrounding homes. Monroe County Fire Rescue Station 22 and Key Largo EMS assisted KLFD. Photos show the structure after...
cbs12.com
Teenagers arrested after fleeing in stolen car in Key West
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in a stolen Jeep on U.S. 1. Monroe County Sheriff's Office was notified around 5:23 a.m. of a reckless driver near Mile Marker 62. Deputies observed the Jeep speeding and driving on the shoulder. The...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest 2 teens accused of stealing Jeep in Key West
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities from the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in a stolen Jeep on U.S. 1. Authorities said the sheriff’s office was notified around 5:30 a.m. of a reckless driver heading northbound near Mile Marker 62....
NBC Miami
Man Flashed Gun at Other Driver During Florida Keys Road Rage Incident: Sheriff
A Colorado man was arrested after he flashed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in the Florida Keys, authorities said. Tyler Austin Marshall, 24, was arrested Thursday on an aggravated battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim told deputies that Marshall changed lanes...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys detective arrested for battery after putting fellow cop in ‘wrestling’ hold
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County deputies arrested one of their own Friday, after a detective was accused of battering a colleague inside a sheriff’s substation. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Sgt. Nicholis Whiteman, 38, placed a 46-year-old fellow detective in a “wrestling-type hold without his consent” while the two were inside the Plantation Key substation on Oct. 12.
Comments / 0