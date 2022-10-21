Read full article on original website
Related
10 mental health podcasts that help make struggles with depression, grief, autism, and other conditions easier to manage
Podcasts have advice and humor for every emotional struggle, from being a teen to major depressive disorder to the simple search for happiness.
The Untold Truth About Mental Health In The Workplace
Mental health is a significant issue that affects us all. It's time we talk about it.
psychologytoday.com
Too Many Kids Are Waiting Years for Mental Health Treatment
A new report for paediatricians is sounding the alarm about increasing rates of anxiety among children. While waitlists for treatment have grown to 2.5 years in some places, there is plenty that parents, educators and family doctors can do to help. Parents can help their children by offering them routines,...
You Can’t Always Meditate Your Way Through Mental Health
Once taboo, conversations about mental health have grown in recent years. Individuals, corporations, and governments have become more aware of and proactive about providing support and advocating for greater resources to cope. Now, every other video on your TikTok For You page is talking about trauma, and more organizations are offering mental health days. While this is definitely a move in the right direction, an important distinction is missed in these discussions: Mental health is more than just mental wellbeing.
psychologytoday.com
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Here's how you can support older adults with health challenges | Opinion
For many, one of the perks of reaching the third age− between 65 and 84− is pursuing retirement and ultimately having more free time. However, being a senior might also introduce some new challenges that people may not always consider. Some of those challenges could be the development of physical or chronic...
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
calmsage.com
Is There A Link Between PTSD and Domestic Violence?
Being in love is an adventurous experience, but when that love turns into something else, something that only hurts but provides no comfort, what then? Even the arms that felt like your safe haven can turn stressful and cause unwanted psychological hurt. I’m talking about how intimate partners or domestic violence can cause post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
What Does It Feel Like To Have A Manic Episode?
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 4.4% of American adults experience bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder is characterized by periods of mania and depression, with each lasting as little as a few hours or as long as a few weeks (per PsychCentral). Psychotherapy and prescription mood stabilizers are common treatment options for those experiencing bipolar episodes.
Can Cannabis Help You Lose Weight?
The National Institutes of Health (NIH), define "overweight" and "obesity" as health conditions that involve the growth in size and quantity of the body's fat cells. Both conditions are prevalent in the United States, as nearly 75% of people over the age of 20 have one or the other. While...
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
verywellmind.com
Nearly Half of Americans Support Legalization of Psychedelics for Mental Health
When it comes to treating mental health issues, we're living in an era of exploration. There are more options for mainstream treatments like psychotherapy and medication than ever. The current mix of crisis, awareness, and openness around mental health, however, has bred approaches to care that were considered taboo just a few short years ago. One such approach is the use of psychedelic drugs like psilocybin, MDMA, and ketamine. This class of substances can change sensory perceptions, produce hallucinations, alter mood, and shift your cognitive processes.
psychologytoday.com
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
Medical News Today
What is chronic granulomatous disease?
Chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) describes an inherited genetic condition that affects a person’s immune system. It results in a type of immunodeficiency and causes people to be highly susceptible to certain bacterial and fungal infections. CGD is a rare genetic condition that affects certain white blood cells and prevents...
How To Recognize The Symptoms Of Menopause
Menopause is described as the time in a woman's life when she hasn't had a menstrual cycle for 12 months (via Mayo Clinic). It is the result of hormonal changes that occur as ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone. But menopause is not something that happens overnight — it is a transition that takes place over many years. In fact, these changes can last anywhere from seven to 14 years (per the National Institute of Aging).
What Causes Scalp Folliculitis?
Knowing the causes of scalp folliculitis will help you manage the condition. A visit to your dermatologist is also needed to receive an accurate diagnosis.
