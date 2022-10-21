ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks have 2 players among league leaders in forced fumbles

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
The Seahawks have several surprise standout rookies this year. A lot of the attention has gone to cornerback Tariq Woolen, who already looks like a star and currently leads the NFL in interceptions.

Fellow rookie corner Coby Bryant hasn’t shined quite as bright, but he has found one niche: forcing fumbles. Heading into Week 7 Bryant leads the league in this stat. Here’s everybody who has at least two forced fumbles so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlAJO_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFwcy_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7TzD_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjpU2_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2DCF_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Va6Zp_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKJNH_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRZ4Q_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8w6K_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiR80_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nir1F_0ihuhFCK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uc6Ye_0ihuhFCK00

