Seahawks have 2 players among league leaders in forced fumbles

The Seahawks have several surprise standout rookies this year. A lot of the attention has gone to cornerback Tariq Woolen, who already looks like a star and currently leads the NFL in interceptions.

Fellow rookie corner Coby Bryant hasn’t shined quite as bright, but he has found one niche: forcing fumbles. Heading into Week 7 Bryant leads the league in this stat. Here’s everybody who has at least two forced fumbles so far this season.