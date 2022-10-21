ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

apr.org

Alabamians six months old and up encouraged to get COVID vaccine and boosters

Alabama healthcare providers are working to stay ahead of what may be a winter time surge of COVID-19. State residents can now protect themselves up with the most recent vaccine and boosters. Anyone six months of age and up can get a shot. Doctor Otis Gowdy Junior treats kidney disease in Meridian, Mississippi. He says that any unvaccinated people should get their vaccines as soon as possible.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man caught in Dominican Republic after fleeing Alabama in 2006

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court […]
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Record fish caught in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama

ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
NAVARRE, FL
wvtm13.com

Human remains found behind Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

