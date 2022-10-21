Read full article on original website
Related
apr.org
Alabamians six months old and up encouraged to get COVID vaccine and boosters
Alabama healthcare providers are working to stay ahead of what may be a winter time surge of COVID-19. State residents can now protect themselves up with the most recent vaccine and boosters. Anyone six months of age and up can get a shot. Doctor Otis Gowdy Junior treats kidney disease in Meridian, Mississippi. He says that any unvaccinated people should get their vaccines as soon as possible.
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
Man caught in Dominican Republic after fleeing Alabama in 2006
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ran to the Dominican Republic in 2006 was found and brought back to Mobile by the U.S. Marshals Service. Nigal E. Carpio-Calderon, now 62, was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison on Jan. 24, 2006, according to court […]
wgxa.tv
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home, police say
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
wbrc.com
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
citizenofeastalabama.com
Record fish caught in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
Pregnant Illinois woman not wearing seat belt killed in north Alabama crash
An Illinois woman died early Saturday after a wreck in Limestone County. According to state troopers, Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe in which she was a passenger left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned at about 1:50 a.m. on Zehner Road, about four miles west of Athens.
Ivey: Alabama will never add COVID-19 shots to childhood vaccination schedule
A new recommendation from the CDC says COVID-19 vaccines should be added to childhood immunization schedules — Governor Ivey, however, says that won't happen in Alabama.
Alabama Department of Public Health expecting “much more significant” flu season this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu is widespread in six out of seven of the state’s public health districts. Currently only the Northern District has not seen significant flu activity. Compared to this time last year, Alabama is well above its baseline levels. “We’re anticipating a much more significant […]
wbrc.com
More states, including Alabama dealing with “swatting” calls to schools about active shooters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More schools are dealing with fake calls about active shooters according to a national school resource officer organization based in the metro. “Swatting” is a fake emergency call to 911 to get a large law enforcement response. So far, almost 30 states including Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama
ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
wvtm13.com
Human remains found behind Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
wtvy.com
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a petition with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, who was arrested by Blount County police last week on a charge of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.
Woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Two Florida Dads Shoot Each Other’s Daughter in Road Rage Battle
They say cooler heads always prevail but in this situation, neither party came out on top. This story may be the perfect lesson for those who commonly refuse to watch their temper while in traffic. You just never know when things could take a turn for the worst. What is...
A List Of Free, Family-Friendly Halloween Events In West Alabama
The temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is everywhere and so are Halloween events. West Alabamians love to get into the spirit of Halloween and we all know the kids love Halloween candy. Sometimes the hardest part about Halloween is finding out what costume to wear, and most...
Stay Aware: Severe Weather is Likely Across Alabama on Tuesday
Alabamians should stay weather aware in preparation for an active weather day on Tuesday, October 25. This system is a tad bit in advance of our typical fall and spring severe weather season which runs from November through May. Now is a great time to have an understanding of what...
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0