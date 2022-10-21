Alabama healthcare providers are working to stay ahead of what may be a winter time surge of COVID-19. State residents can now protect themselves up with the most recent vaccine and boosters. Anyone six months of age and up can get a shot. Doctor Otis Gowdy Junior treats kidney disease in Meridian, Mississippi. He says that any unvaccinated people should get their vaccines as soon as possible.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO