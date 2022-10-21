ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning

(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in their Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for […]
