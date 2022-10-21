Pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested after crash along High Street in Monson

Read full article on original website
Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
Police chase safety addressed following fatal pedestrian accident in Monson
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of the deadly pedestrian accident in Monson Thursday night. Police said that the driver of the motorcycle was involved in a police chase right before the accident. He went through two towns before making his way to Monson, where the crash happened.
Four teens run away after crashing stolen police cruiser in Springfield
Four teenagers are being charged in connection with a stolen Springfield police cruiser.
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson
Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
Springfield Police investigating theft, crash of stolen cruiser
Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield.
1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found an adult...
Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

Worcester official Raquel Castro-Corazzini seriously injured after being trapped under car in crash
Worcester’s director of youth opportunities Raquel Castro-Corazzini was severely injured in a pedestrian crash in Leicester last week. On Friday, 21, around 4 p.m., Leicester police, fire and EMS responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck with a woman traped under a vehicle, the Leicester Police Department said.
39-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim Of West Springfield Homicide
Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide in Western Massachusetts. Amber Carpenter, age 39, of West Springfield was found dead inside the home of Jose Hernandez, age 30, on Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Friday, Oct. 21, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports. Hernandez was arrested and...
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Woman seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Leicester, police say
LEICESTER, Mass. — A woman suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian crash in Leicester late Friday afternoon, police said. Around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian trapped underneath a midsized passenger vehicle. Employees from a local...
Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Monday afternoon news update
On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney's Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend
Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney's Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
