wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee
A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
Police: Alabama homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
wdhn.com
Major crash on Highway 167, severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala(WDHN)– A major head-on collision occurred the night of October 23 on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Two vehicles were involved with major damage to one. According to Geneva County Sheriff’s Officers, there were at least seven victims involved. Life-saving tools were used on...
Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times
MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino. According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived. After […]
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies investigating man found dead with gunshot wounds in Molino
MOLINO, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Molino Thursday night. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Cedartown Road and Allen Circle at around 5:40 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the man was found laying near...
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for molesting a child less than 12-years-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life in Florida’s Department of Corrections after being found guilty by an Escambia County jury on Thursday. Oscar Javier Amador was found guilty of Sexual Battery (victim less than 12,) Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (victim less than 12,) and four counts […]
WSFA
I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control. No further...
Investigators reveal more details about skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County investigators revealed more details about their investigation into skeletal remains that were found in a vacant lot by a homeowner on Thursday afternoon. The lot is located near Leeward Drive. A man clearing the lot found some bone fragments there on Thursday afternoon, we now know he found […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
Andalusia Star News
Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges
The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
WEAR
38-year-old man stabbed to death in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Escambia County Sunday night. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man in the 2900-block of W Cross Street with two stab wounds -- one to the chest and another to the abdomen.
niceville.com
Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
WALA-TV FOX10
The Beulah Fall Food Truck Festival
The Beulah Fall Food Truck Festival is October 29th at Escambia County Equestrian Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a $5 entry for adults. You can take part in an adult and kid costume contest from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit this link.
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
