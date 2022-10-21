TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jonah Braswell and Lukas Greif were busy snatching up wins on Saturday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Southeast Regional. The freshman Braswell cemented his spot in the quarterfinals of the singles main draw after winning his showdown with SEC-foe No. 73 ranked Trent Bryde from Georgia. Braswell jumped out to a strong 6-3 first set, but Bryde wouldn't go down easy, as he returned with a 6-2 second frame. The Sarasota, Fla. native took over the third set and won in convincing fashion, 6-1. The victory is Braswell's team-leading 11th of the fall season and third against a ranked opponent.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO