Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Related
floridagators.com
Gators Drop 2-0 Decision at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Florida lost 2-0 at No. 3 Alabama Sunday evening in front of 1,882 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. This match was the final among league teams today. Even before Alabama took the pitch Sunday, the Tide had secured the program's first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in the program's 32 years. No. 18 Tennessee, who entered Sunday's action second in the league standings, was defeated 6-1 by No. 21 South Carolina earlier in the afternoon. The Tide have an insurmountable eight-point lead heading into Thursday's final match of the regular season.
floridagators.com
Florida Splits with Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a matchup between two of the top ranked programs in the country, the Florida men's and women's swimming team split Saturday's dual. The third-ranked Florida men's team downed the ninth-ranked Virginia men 189-111, while the 11th-ranked Florida women fell short against the two-time defending national champions and top-ranked Virginia women. The men improve to 2-0 on the season, and the women fall to 2-1. Meet Highlights.
floridagators.com
Gators Finish Fall Campaign
STANFORD, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team finished its fall portion of the 2022-23 season at the Stanford Collegiate on Sunday. UF placed T13 as host Stanford won the tournament at 15-under. Both Annabell Fuller and Taylor Roberts posted round three scores of 72 (+1) to place T35 and...
floridagators.com
DuBois, Gators in Second at Isleworth
WINDERMERE, Fla. - The Windermere native, John DuBois, led the Florida men's golf team on day one of the Isleworth Collegiate on Sunday. The Gators shot a team score of 286 (-2) to place second and are the only team under-par, outside tournament-leader Auburn at -15. DuBois tied for the...
floridagators.com
Jonah Braswell and Lukas Greif Lead Gators at ITA Southeast Regional
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jonah Braswell and Lukas Greif were busy snatching up wins on Saturday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Southeast Regional. The freshman Braswell cemented his spot in the quarterfinals of the singles main draw after winning his showdown with SEC-foe No. 73 ranked Trent Bryde from Georgia. Braswell jumped out to a strong 6-3 first set, but Bryde wouldn't go down easy, as he returned with a 6-2 second frame. The Sarasota, Fla. native took over the third set and won in convincing fashion, 6-1. The victory is Braswell's team-leading 11th of the fall season and third against a ranked opponent.
floridagators.com
Gators Open Exhibition Slate with Win Over Jacksonville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball team opened their fall exhibition slate with a 6-0 (8 innings) decision over Jacksonville Friday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Just two days after the first team practice, the 2023 Gators took the field against an opponent for the first time this...
floridagators.com
Final Round of Stanford Intercollegiate Set for Tomorrow
STANFORD, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team shot its second straight round of 298 (+5) at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday. The Gators are in 11th as one stroke separates them from the top-10 and nine from the top-5 as host and No. 1 Stanford leads the tournament at -11.
Comments / 0