ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Brain tumour: Caerphilly dad raising £250k to treat cancer

Owain James, 34, said he's trying to remain positive despite having an incurable brain tumour. He and his wife Ellie want to raise £250,000 for treatment not currently available on the NHS. He's had surgery and is now undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. But Mr James, who has an...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
The Independent

Call for government to stop ‘calamitous hunger crisis’ by extending free school meals

The government is being called upon to almost triple the free school meal eligibility threshold for children in secondary school – from £7,4000 to £20,000 a year – to “avert a calamitous hunger crisis”. To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereA letter to the secretary of state for education, Kit Malthouse – from Southwark Council – calls on him to “act now” by initiating “universal provision of free healthy, school meals for all primary school children, as well as raising the income threshold for all secondary school pupils”. Cllr Jasmine Ali, deputy leader and...
The Guardian

Thousands at risk as A&E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls

Paramedics in England cannot respond to 117,000 urgent 999 calls every month because they are stuck outside hospitals looking after patients, figures show. The amount of time ambulance crews had to wait outside A&E units meant they were unavailable to attend almost one in six incidents. Long delays in handing...
BBC

School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023

So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC

New surgery unit to be built at Leicester General Hospital

A new surgery unit will open at Leicester General Hospital to help cut the length of time people are waiting for procedures. It will be built on land next to the Brandon Unit - currently a staff car park - after Leicester City Council's planning department approved the plan. The...
The Independent

NHS recruitment drive for thousands of nurses amid record staff vacancies

The NHS has launched its annual nationwide drive to recruit more nurses as it tries to fill tens of thousands of vacancies across England.England’s chief nurse Ruth May described the role as a “life-changing profession” where people can make a difference to someone’s life, but the drive comes as NHS staff are preparing for a challenging winter with the combined impact of flu, Covid and record vacancies.The campaign – called We Are The NHS – spotlights the varied NHS nursing roles on offer and features patients who tell of how nurses helped them towards recovery.NHS England points out that more...
BBC

Freedom of South Tyneside granted to Ray Spencer MBE

Ray Spencer MBE has been granted the Freedom of South Tyneside for his "outstanding contribution to the cultural and civic life" of residents. Mr Spencer, executive director of the Customs House, has spent more than 20 years championing performing arts. For 25 years of his career he was a familiar...
BBC

Art teacher aims to paint over 300 Leicestershire churches

An art teacher has said she aims to paint all 310 of the churches in her local diocese to raise awareness of their beauty. Hayley Fern began capturing the churches across Leicestershire in watercolour during the school holidays last year. Since then, she has painted pictures of 56 of the...
BBC

Lincolnshire GP receptionists taught to spot loneliness signs

Doctors' receptionists in Lincolnshire are being taught to spot the signs of loneliness. GP practices in the Spalding area will receive what the NHS says is the first-of-its-kind training. The Campaign to End Loneliness, who are supporting the initiative, said around 1 in 4 people in Lincolnshire reported feeling lonely...
The Independent

NHS tells hospitals to prepare for power outages over winter

NHS leaders have told hospitals to prepare for power outages and warned that vulnerable patients are more at risk this winter due to fuel poverty, according to a leaked email.NHS England Midlands has sent an email to hospitals asking them to detail their readiness for power failures over the coming months amid fears that storms could batter the UK as they did last winter. “This summer has not led to an abatement of demand for NHS services and many trusts have worked under continuous pressure,” the email said. “Predictions for this coming winter do not indicate that pressures will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy