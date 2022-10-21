Read full article on original website
Related
Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say
The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
Teenagers will now be forced to study MATHS for their HSC exams after years of the often subject dreaded by many being optional for students - but will it make kids smarter?
It's an important subject dreaded by thousands of students, but mathematics is soon to be a compulsory in the Higher School Certificate across New South Wales. New senior syllabuses coming into effect in 2025 mean all Year 11 and Year 12 students must study maths from the following year. The...
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
Older adults connect through classes, clubs, lectures at College of Marin
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. If you’re an older adult who likes reading plays, taking digital photos or studying the stars, to name just a few interests, join the club — specifically one of the more than 20 affinity groups organized by members of the Emeritus Students College of Marin, or ESCOM. Details Emeritus Students College of Marin: Kentfield ESCOM Center, 835 College Ave., Kentfield, 415-485-9652; Indian Valley ESCOM Center, 1800 Ignacio Blvd., Novato, 415-457-8811 ext 8322, https://escom.marin.edu
I Speak Both Spanish And English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona
Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
The Tab
University of Lincoln questionnaire accused of using hate speech towards autistic people
A new University of Lincoln qualtrics questionnaire is being accused of being ableist and using hate speech towards autistic people. The study looked at how people with Autism Spectrum were treated within the Criminal Justice system. It aimed to “investigate if Criminal Justice Professionals change their practice after training regarding Autism Spectrum Disorder” in the hope the findings will benefit people with Autism.
Phys.org
Online program to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress, study shows
An innovative programme to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress when used online, new analysis shows. Own-Voice Intensive Phonics (OVIP) approach is a computer-assisted instruction system which has already been shown to be effective as part of face-to-face tuition as part of previous research. The first...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
shiftedmag.com
Social Inclusion and Empowerment for Disabled Youth
If you are a perfectly healthy and normal person, you mostly cannot imagine the financial, psychological, and emotional ramifications a disabled person has to go through in their life. The pain of facing problems in doing the most basic activities of everyday life is not something that many of us can understand. The least we can do for these people is to not disempower them by discriminating against them or passing hurtful remarks. If we want to carve a better path for our future generations, we must empower people with disabilities by influencing their local decision process, supporting and being a part of the services, they need.
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
News-Medical.net
Children from disadvantaged communities often go hungry in childcare centers
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
Upworthy
84-year-old with Alzheimer's graduates from university with bachelor's degree: 'Living a full life'
Over the past four years, Ron Robert has taken more than 30 courses on history, political science and cross-disciplinary studies at King's University College in London, Ontario, Canada. His dedication and hard work finally bore fruit this week when the 84-year-old graduated with a bachelor’s degree even as he battles early-stage Alzheimer's disease. According to CTV News, Robert—a former reporter who later worked in Ottawa with prime minister Pierre Trudeau—was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2015. He explained that his decision to enroll in university was "a personal experiment that has succeeded by setting an example."
autismparentingmagazine.com
Teaching Autistic Children Critical Thinking Skills
What is so important about teaching autistic children critical thinking skills? These skills are important to everyday decisions and obstacles an individual may face, there are many neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals that have a hard time with these skills. This article is going to outline abstract and conceptual thinking skills...
Defending the Dream: Bakersfield College supports undocumented students
Undocumented Student Action Week was started in 2016, and Bakersfield College continues to support and encourage immigrant students to make their dreams into reality.
Phys.org
Disadvantaged children missing out on meals in childcare
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
Comments / 0