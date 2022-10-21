If you are a perfectly healthy and normal person, you mostly cannot imagine the financial, psychological, and emotional ramifications a disabled person has to go through in their life. The pain of facing problems in doing the most basic activities of everyday life is not something that many of us can understand. The least we can do for these people is to not disempower them by discriminating against them or passing hurtful remarks. If we want to carve a better path for our future generations, we must empower people with disabilities by influencing their local decision process, supporting and being a part of the services, they need.

3 DAYS AGO