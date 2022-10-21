Bad bosses and a cutthroat work culture can take a steep toll on employees' mental and physical health, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a new report.The findings, which may come as no surprise to many workers, are significant in that they are first time the Surgeon General has explicitly linked job factors such as low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork, long commutes and other factors to chronic physical health conditions like heart disease and cancer. Work-related stress can also lead to mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, according to the report. The report comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought...

3 DAYS AGO