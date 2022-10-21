Read full article on original website
21 Ace Books To Read During Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
Despite 1.1 million TikTok followers and 20 million books sold, bestselling author Colleen Hoover says she has ‘the worst case of impostor syndrome’
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has sold 20 million books, but she’s still fighting to feel like she deserves it. You don’t have to scroll far on TikTok before stumbling across a pastel pink book featuring a sprig of lilies. Beloved by the #BookTok community, the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover, has been No. 1 on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list for 74 weeks straight.
Only 19 women have won the National Book Award for fiction--here's who they are
Using the National Book Foundation website, Stacker looked at the 19 women who have won the National Book Award for fiction and listed them starting with the most recent winner.
Reddit community responds to 'best things about America' query: 'God bless Teddy Roosevelt'
Commenters on the "Ask Reddit" social media site shared compelling answers to the question, "What is a good thing" about America? Here are some top replies — including libraries, parks and more.
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' author Jeff Kinney shares his book picks for middle readers
As Greg Heffley returns for another adventure in the "Wimpy Kid" series, author Jeff Kinney reflects on the importance representation in stories and shares five book recommendations for middle readers.
Booker prize winner urges people not to circulate pirated copies of his novel
Booker prize-winning author Shehan Karunatilaka has asked people not to circulate pirated versions of his novel. Karunatilaka won the prize on Monday for his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. In an Instagram story and a Facebook post two days after his win, Karunatilaka said it had “come to light that an unofficial and illegal” pdf version of his book was “doing the rounds on Sri Lankan social media”.
The Complete List of Tony Hillerman Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Tony Hillerman is an icon when it comes to fiction and non-fiction about Native American and Southwestern stories. His books have been read and loved by millions. Born in 1925, Hillerman started writing in 1970 and kept writing until the day of his death in 2008.
Book Review: Billy Summers by Stephen King
Stephen King is best known as a horror writer, but Billy Summers adds to his growing list of crime fiction novels. If you like page-turning action thrillers, you’ll enjoy Billy Summers.
We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’
A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.
