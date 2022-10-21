ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crimereads.com

10 New Books Coming Out This Week

Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
Fortune

Despite 1.1 million TikTok followers and 20 million books sold, bestselling author Colleen Hoover says she has ‘the worst case of impostor syndrome’

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has sold 20 million books, but she’s still fighting to feel like she deserves it. You don’t have to scroll far on TikTok before stumbling across a pastel pink book featuring a sprig of lilies. Beloved by the #BookTok community, the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover, has been No. 1 on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list for 74 weeks straight.
The Guardian

Booker prize winner urges people not to circulate pirated copies of his novel

Booker prize-winning author Shehan Karunatilaka has asked people not to circulate pirated versions of his novel. Karunatilaka won the prize on Monday for his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. In an Instagram story and a Facebook post two days after his win, Karunatilaka said it had “come to light that an unofficial and illegal” pdf version of his book was “doing the rounds on Sri Lankan social media”.
hookedtobooks.com

The Complete List of Tony Hillerman Books in Order

This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Tony Hillerman is an icon when it comes to fiction and non-fiction about Native American and Southwestern stories. His books have been read and loved by millions. Born in 1925, Hillerman started writing in 1970 and kept writing until the day of his death in 2008.
FodorsTravel

We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’

A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.

