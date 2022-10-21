Read full article on original website
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
AOL Corp
Vladimir Putin in new video sparks cancer rumors over intravenous marks on hand
Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased what seemed to be intravenous (IV) track marks on his hands while meeting with soldiers, sparking rumors of his undergoing cancer treatment. The video was released by Russia's Ministry of Defense last week of showing the Russian president overseeing drills while accompanied by several soldiers....
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
WSOC Charlotte
Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia’s forces.
AOL Corp
Russia doubles down on 'false' dirty bomb claim with UN, West decries it as pretext to war escalation
Russia on Tuesday will bring its allegations to the United Nations that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" within its own borders despite dismissals from Kyiv and Western allies that this claim is false. Moscow, after first sending a letter to the U.N. Monday, is expected to address...
Suspected Russian Spy Posing as Brazilian Citizen Arrested in Norway
Police in Norway on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspected Russian spy posing as a Brazilian citizen. The alleged operative, who has not been identified publicly, worked as an unpaid guest researcher at the University of Tromsoe, according to Reuters. He was part of a team that studied “hybrid threats” in the Arctic, Norwegian Police Security Service Deputy Chief Hedvig Moe told the outlet. Moe described the suspect as an “illegal agent,” which is someone who assimilates into enemy society under an assumed identity, or “non-official cover,” as opposed to a spy who works openly at an embassy or consulate but obfuscates their true position by way of a non-intelligence cover job. “It is a long-term project to have an illegal agent,” said Moe. “It costs a lot of money. Major state actors only use them and it is known Russia has used them in the past.”Read it at Reuters
AOL Corp
Iran's assistance to Russian war effort could make the country an enemy combatant, experts say
Continued assistance to Russia in the form of drones and weapons could place Iran at risk of being considered an enemy combatant in Ukraine, a status that opens the country up to sharing responsibility for war crimes. "With the potential for missiles to be transferred by Iran to Ukraine, one...
Italy's Meloni easily wins confidence vote in parliament
ROME (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government of Giorgia Meloni has won the first of two required confidence votes in Parliament by a comfortable margin. The vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies Tuesday night was 235 in favor of her coalition government and 154 against. The coalition needed at least 195 votes for a majority. On Wednesday, the new government will face a vote in the upper chamber, the Senate, where it also holds a solid majority. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. ROME (AP) — Italy’s new premier, Giorgia Meloni, laid out her government’s policy aims Tuesday, firing back at domestic and foreign critics who worry her far-right politics might undermine European unity or the civil rights of Italian citizens.
AOL Corp
Thousands rally in downtown L.A. for regime change in Iran
Thousands gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to rally for regime change in Iran and show solidarity with the demonstrations that have roiled the country after a young woman died while in the custody of the morality police. The march began in Pershing Square and ended at L.A. City...
Griner lawyers: Verdict contains ‘numerous defects’
The attorneys for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner said that the Russian court’s decision to uphold the basketball’s star nine-year prison sentence contains “numerous defects” to it. “No, it is not what we expected. We are very disappointed,” Griner’s attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said...
AOL Corp
8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey
Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
AOL Corp
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's sentence to 9 years in prison colony
A Russian court on Tuesday denied WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal and upheld her nine-year prison sentence on drug charges. Griner, 32, looked despondent as she appeared at the hearing in the Moscow Regional Court via video conference from the detention center where she has been held since her arrest in February. The athlete is now expected to be moved to a penal colony.
AOL Corp
Six Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say
NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Five Palestinians were killed in one of the largest firefights in recent weeks and another was killed later after Israeli security forces raided the flashpoint city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said. Shards of glass and scrap metal covered...
AOL Corp
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
FILE - Venezuelan migrants walk across the Rio Bravo towards the United States border to surrender to the border patrol, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2022. A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
