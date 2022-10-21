Read full article on original website
Lion Football wins eighth straight Homecoming game, beating HCU, 31-3
COMMERCE – Make it eight wins in a row on Homecoming weekend for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, who collected a 31-3 win over the Houston Christian Huskies, inside Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on a windy Saturday afternoon. Houston Christian scored the first points of the...
Lions swept by McNeese on Senior Day
COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team fell to McNeese on Saturday morning at the Field House. The Cowgirls held the Lions to a .195 hitting percentage and only one service ace, via set scores of 25-23, 25-22, and 25-23. The Lions are now 9-16 on the season, 5-6...
Lion Football hosts HCU for Homecoming game presented by Brookshire's
COMMERCE – After winning both its games on the road, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team returns home after nearly a month to host the annual Homecoming game presented by Brookshire's, on Saturday against Houston Christian. WHO: Houston Christian at A&M-Commerce. WHERE: Commerce | Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial...
