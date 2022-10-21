ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of

Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
How to avoid buying a car flooded by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hundreds of thousands of cars damaged by Hurricane Ian are about to hit the market, according to CARFAX. Many of those cars were declared totaled by the car owner's insurance company. From there the insurance companies sell the cars off to salvage companies.
15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Among the Top 10 Highest Ever

If tonight's multi-state Powerball lottery game produces a jackpot winner that ticket holder or ticket holders will be able to lay claim to one of the largest Powerball lottery prizes in game history. Powerball has not produced a jackpot winner since August 3rd of this year and those who follow lottery games say "Powerball is due".
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.

A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
