Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of
Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
cbs12.com
How to avoid buying a car flooded by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hundreds of thousands of cars damaged by Hurricane Ian are about to hit the market, according to CARFAX. Many of those cars were declared totaled by the car owner's insurance company. From there the insurance companies sell the cars off to salvage companies.
townandtourist.com
15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
No Jackpot Winners In Saturday’s Powerball Drawing, Florida Players Now Have Chance At $610M
Powerball players awaited the numbers for the $580 million drawing on Saturday night. However, there were no jackpot winners as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to the Powerball website. The Powerball numbers in the October 22 drawing were 19,
WESH
Hurricane Ian to increase home insurance rates for every Floridian, experts say
Central Florida, FL, USA — No matter if your area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, every Floridian should expect to pay way more for home insurance in 2023. "Even before Ian, the last time I renewed insurance it was about $400-something and now it's $800 and something," Central Florida resident Michelle Chaffer said.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
Florida State Fair announces flash ticket sale Friday
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale on Thursday for tickets to the 12-day event.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
At the Table newsletter: 3 reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, here in PB County
Three reasons to plan a visit to Florida's oldest steakhouse, located right here in PB County. We’ve got a particularly meaty dining newsletter today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward...
click orlando
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Among the Top 10 Highest Ever
If tonight's multi-state Powerball lottery game produces a jackpot winner that ticket holder or ticket holders will be able to lay claim to one of the largest Powerball lottery prizes in game history. Powerball has not produced a jackpot winner since August 3rd of this year and those who follow lottery games say "Powerball is due".
brevardtimes.com
2 Men Charged With Defrauding Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores In 8 Florida Counties
SARASOTA, Florida —Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office announced that two men were chargedwith theft and a scheme to defraud. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office today arrested Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero on outstanding warrants with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An FDLE investigation...
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
ABC Action News
Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chicken And Waffles In Florida
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0