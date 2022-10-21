Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release

Read full article on original website
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
With less than 24 hours to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly-anticipated album Midnights, a person on TikTok is now predicting what the project will sound like. A user by the name of @kellmeaboutit (real name Kell Martin) took to TikTok to share what he thinks the album will sound like with a variety of voices and singing styles.
The couple that writes together, stays together. Taylor Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn has once again collaborated with the pop star, this time for Swift's new album, Midnights, out Friday (Oct. 21). The Conversation With Friends actor appears under the pseudonym William Bowery — a nod to his late great-grandfather...
Introducing Midnights from Taylor Swift! We've all sung along to Taylor at home, in the car, and through breakups and makeups. Now we're singing along to her new album Midnights and we want you to, too. Win a VINYL copy, courtesy of Republic Records. Enter below. Don't have our app?...
Taylor Swift is her own worst enemy in the music video for her new single, "Anti-Hero." The acclaimed singer literally faces herself in visual, which released Friday (Oct. 21) at 8AM ET. Swift wrote and directed the music video. One version of herself is a narcissistic party girl, while the...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Man Spends Over $120K on Over 100 Cosmetic Procedures to Look Like Britney Spears – PHOTO
Gimme more! A man in Los Angeles has forked over more than $120,000 to look like his favorite pop star, Britney Spears. Brian Ray has had over 100 cosmetic procedures on his quest to resemble the "Toxic" singer, according to the Daily Star. The superfan began his transformation roughly 18...
Mark Wahlberg calls out Workout Anytime Aiken gym in early morning Instagram video
Aiken was paid a visit by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the weekend, though the visit didn't go perfectly. In an Instagram reel video he recorded at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg stood outside the Workout Anytime Aiken at 614 Richland Ave. West and commented on how he was blocked from visiting the...
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch
Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
23 Men Who Woke Up, Decided To Cheat, And Then Had The Audacity To Lie About It
"That he lives in a five bedroom house — just him, his daughter and his daughter's nanny/help. The nanny/help in question was his wife."
