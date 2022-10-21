ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Chicago Tribune

Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth

During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Wings off to blazing start not seen in a decade

The Detroit Red Wings must have felt deja vu entering the third period on Sunday. They held a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks, much like they did over the Chicago Blackhawks 48 hours earlier. The Red Wings blew their 3-1 lead to the Blackhawks, losing 4-3 in overtime. However,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL

NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership

NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings: Life Without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana

The Detroit Red Wings will be without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana for the foreseeable future. Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana are both going to miss extended periods, both for different reasons. Bertuzzi left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. On the other hand, Vrana is in a bit more tricky situation. He has been removed from the team’s active roster and is now in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. A timetable for his return has not been announced. These announcements come with a bevy of roster decisions for the Detroit Red Wings. Who will replace Bertuzzi on the first line? Same for the second line: who will replace Vrana in that role? If the first game after these announcements was any indication, the team wouldn’t be looking very far for these solutions.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Domi, Mrázek, Stalock, Richardson

This edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors highlights storylines far more appealing than what the Chicago Blackhawks chose to release as their Reverse Retro 2.0, with the club looking to continue riding the surprising momentum gained through a solid start to the season. Domi Becoming a Dominant Blackhawk. One of...
CHICAGO, IL
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Timberwolves, Target Center Open New Food Stand – Among First Of It’s Kind In The Country

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Target Center have partnered with Wicked Kitchen to open a new 100% animal-free concession stand during home games. Wicked Kitchen is a prominent brand of convenient vegan food products that are sold around the world and with this new partnership, they'll now be able to offer fans at Target Center a new 100% animal-free food option. The new vegan menu will include such things as subs, burgers, and ice cream.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for October 22

* The Lightning and Blackhawks each earned overtime wins, while the Kraken edged the defending Stanley Cup champions to improve to 2-2-2 on the season (including 2-0-1 on the road). * The NHL, in collaboration with Highdive, has launched a new creative campaign for the 2022-23 season titled The Next...
COLORADO STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Edwards Scores 30 As Timberwolves Roll Past Thunder 116-106

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves took a positive step in getting comfortable with new center Rudy Gobert. Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night. Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns — the team's other 7-footer — added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Capitals’ Coach New Contract on the Horizon

The Washington Capitals will have some free agents to tie down this summer, with almost all of the defence needing a new deal. Another key member of the Capitals, head coach Peter Laviolette, will also see his contract expire at the end of this season. As always with contracts, it remains to be seen what will happen in the summer. However, Washington seems confident in what the outcome will be with Laviolette.
WASHINGTON, DC
