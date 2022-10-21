Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth
During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks
It looked like Derek Lalonde and his Detroit Red Wings were going to move to 3-0-1 on the season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks until it didn’t. The Red Wings jumped out to a 2-0 lead and eventually led 3-1 heading into the third period, but the Blackhawks were not about to go quietly into the night during their home opener.
Red Wings off to blazing start not seen in a decade
The Detroit Red Wings must have felt deja vu entering the third period on Sunday. They held a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks, much like they did over the Chicago Blackhawks 48 hours earlier. The Red Wings blew their 3-1 lead to the Blackhawks, losing 4-3 in overtime. However,...
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
There is a newer cloud formation that is very unique, and it has recently been spotted in Minnesota. It looks like a giant lake in the sky. The formation is called "Undulatus Asperatus" and it looks both mesmerizing and terrifying at the same time. It is still relatively new, even though the formation was named a few years ago.
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL
NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership
NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
Detroit Red Wings: Life Without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana
The Detroit Red Wings will be without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana for the foreseeable future. Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana are both going to miss extended periods, both for different reasons. Bertuzzi left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. On the other hand, Vrana is in a bit more tricky situation. He has been removed from the team’s active roster and is now in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. A timetable for his return has not been announced. These announcements come with a bevy of roster decisions for the Detroit Red Wings. Who will replace Bertuzzi on the first line? Same for the second line: who will replace Vrana in that role? If the first game after these announcements was any indication, the team wouldn’t be looking very far for these solutions.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Domi, Mrázek, Stalock, Richardson
This edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors highlights storylines far more appealing than what the Chicago Blackhawks chose to release as their Reverse Retro 2.0, with the club looking to continue riding the surprising momentum gained through a solid start to the season. Domi Becoming a Dominant Blackhawk. One of...
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Minnesota Timberwolves, Target Center Open New Food Stand – Among First Of It’s Kind In The Country
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Target Center have partnered with Wicked Kitchen to open a new 100% animal-free concession stand during home games. Wicked Kitchen is a prominent brand of convenient vegan food products that are sold around the world and with this new partnership, they'll now be able to offer fans at Target Center a new 100% animal-free food option. The new vegan menu will include such things as subs, burgers, and ice cream.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 22
* The Lightning and Blackhawks each earned overtime wins, while the Kraken edged the defending Stanley Cup champions to improve to 2-2-2 on the season (including 2-0-1 on the road). * The NHL, in collaboration with Highdive, has launched a new creative campaign for the 2022-23 season titled The Next...
Edwards Scores 30 As Timberwolves Roll Past Thunder 116-106
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves took a positive step in getting comfortable with new center Rudy Gobert. Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night. Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns — the team's other 7-footer — added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Capitals’ Coach New Contract on the Horizon
The Washington Capitals will have some free agents to tie down this summer, with almost all of the defence needing a new deal. Another key member of the Capitals, head coach Peter Laviolette, will also see his contract expire at the end of this season. As always with contracts, it remains to be seen what will happen in the summer. However, Washington seems confident in what the outcome will be with Laviolette.
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
