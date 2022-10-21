Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Man dies days after rollover crash in Monroe
ELDRED TWP., Pa. - A Poconos man has died less than a week after being involved in a crash in Monroe County. Ralph Boyer, 65, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Saylorsburg area man was...
Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Bethlehem police say missing man is found (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The man was found, police said. INITIAL REPORTING: Bethlehem police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, a Facebook post says. The man was last seen about 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. He’s known to visit the Southside Greenway and the Wind Creek Casino,...
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?
The peaceful and quaint cemetery across the street from Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury holds the remains of some of Lehigh Valley’s earliest settlers. It is also the site, that according to legend, where a horrific end was met by a Revolutionary War veteran during an altercation with the devil himself.
Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store
Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store. The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say
A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says
A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
