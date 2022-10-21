ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies days after rollover crash in Monroe

ELDRED TWP., Pa. - A Poconos man has died less than a week after being involved in a crash in Monroe County. Ralph Boyer, 65, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Saylorsburg area man was...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police

State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut home in Monroe County

EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say

A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says

A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
PERKASIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy