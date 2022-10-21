Read full article on original website
WBUR
Rishi Sunak poised to be UK's next prime minister
Rishi Sunak is set to become the UK's next prime minister, as his only remaining competitor withdrew from the race. Sunak, who previously lost to Liz Truss, steps into the position as the first person of color, Indian and Hindu to lead Britain. Sunak, the country's former finance minister, faces...
WBUR
Hindus in India celebrate new British prime minister
Hindus in India celebrate new British prime minister. In India, there's been celebration among Hindus as Rish Sunak becomes the British Prime Minister. Sunak is of Indian descent and is a practicing Hindu. NPR's Lauren Frayer joins us.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
WBUR
China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country
China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country. China's ruling Communist Party has chosen the next seven men to run the country for the next five years. Many of them are loyal to current leader Xi Jinping. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
WBUR
A letter from Sweden: The far right is shifting public norms — it could happen here too
In Sweden, where I live, we have just experienced a national election that represents the culmination of years of intensifying polarization. Anyone living in the United States will recognize the pattern, although for a country as culturally committed to consensus as Sweden, it is particularly shocking. As an American poised to vote in the U.S. midterm elections, the interconnections are foremost in my mind. As a descendant of Nazis who has spent many years immersed in history, I feel intensely what is at stake for democracy and peace globally.
WBUR
Chinese markets falter after Xi consolidates power
Chinese markets falter after Xi consolidates power. One day into President Xi Jinping's new term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, China's financial markets are in flux. The turmoil is being accredited to the private sector being caught by surprise by Xi's political maneuverings to consolidate his power. Roben...
Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine
In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
Quebec separatist urges Canada to cut ties with ‘incredibly racist’ monarchy
The leader of Canada’s Quebec separatist party has renewed calls for the country to sever its ties with the “incredibly racist” and “slave-driven” British monarchy ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The Bloc Québécois leader, Yves-François Blanchet, tabled a motion on Tuesday, widely...
WBUR
The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers
The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers. Protests in Iran have been ongoing for nearly six weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman who was being held by the nation's "morality police." Protests on the streets of Iran are nothing new, but this latest action has managed to break through communication barriers often imposed by the ruling party when dissension occurs.
Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'
Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.
