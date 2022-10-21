ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBUR

Rishi Sunak poised to be UK's next prime minister

Rishi Sunak is set to become the UK's next prime minister, as his only remaining competitor withdrew from the race. Sunak, who previously lost to Liz Truss, steps into the position as the first person of color, Indian and Hindu to lead Britain. Sunak, the country's former finance minister, faces...
WBUR

Hindus in India celebrate new British prime minister

Hindus in India celebrate new British prime minister. In India, there's been celebration among Hindus as Rish Sunak becomes the British Prime Minister. Sunak is of Indian descent and is a practicing Hindu. NPR's Lauren Frayer joins us.
WBUR

China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country

China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country. China's ruling Communist Party has chosen the next seven men to run the country for the next five years. Many of them are loyal to current leader Xi Jinping. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
WBUR

A letter from Sweden: The far right is shifting public norms — it could happen here too

In Sweden, where I live, we have just experienced a national election that represents the culmination of years of intensifying polarization. Anyone living in the United States will recognize the pattern, although for a country as culturally committed to consensus as Sweden, it is particularly shocking. As an American poised to vote in the U.S. midterm elections, the interconnections are foremost in my mind. As a descendant of Nazis who has spent many years immersed in history, I feel intensely what is at stake for democracy and peace globally.
WBUR

Chinese markets falter after Xi consolidates power

Chinese markets falter after Xi consolidates power. One day into President Xi Jinping's new term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, China's financial markets are in flux. The turmoil is being accredited to the private sector being caught by surprise by Xi's political maneuverings to consolidate his power. Roben...
TheConversationCanada

Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
WBUR

The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers

The impact of Iranian protesters and social media influencers. Protests in Iran have been ongoing for nearly six weeks, sparked by the death of a young woman who was being held by the nation's "morality police." Protests on the streets of Iran are nothing new, but this latest action has managed to break through communication barriers often imposed by the ruling party when dissension occurs.
AFP

Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'

Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.

