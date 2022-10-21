ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters

A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
WATCH: Sea Lion Swims Up and ‘Hugs’ Stunned Diver

A wild sea lion’s extraordinary moment where it swam up to a teenager offshore from Mexico was captured on camera, bemusing viewers. In August, when 15-year-old Ethan Becker and his 47-year-old father Chuck were diving, they saw a sea lion swimming towards them. This might have looked like a scary situation, but the sea creature was just playing with Ethan – something his dad caught on camera.
See a Black Canada Lynx on Video: Rare Big Cat Filmed for First Time

The Canada lynx is a wild cat known for tufted ears, big feet and a gray or brown fur coat. In August 2020, a lynx that was not like the others appeared in the Yukon territory. A short cell phone video provided proof and the cat is now the subject of an article published in the journal Mammalia by University of Alberta researcher Thomas Jung.
North Atlantic right whales edge nearer to extinction

The population of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales has fallen again, this time to an estimated 340, scientists say. The 2021 population estimate is down from an estimated 348 the previous year, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which announced the news today, ahead of its annual meeting.
