Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Two Chinese spies charged with trying to obstruct US Huawei investigation, Garland says – as it happened
Duo accused of trying to disrupt DoJ’s criminal prosecution of Chinese telecoms giant
americanmilitarynews.com
Ex-FBI official to testify on Biden admin’s alleged pressure to fabricate ‘extremist’ and ‘White supremacist’ cases
An ex-FBI official is set to testify before Congress about whether she pushed agents to inaccurately reclassify cases after the Biden administration allegedly pressured the FBI to label more cases as “domestic violent extremism” and “white supremacist.”. The interview is part of a Republican investigation into whistleblower...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
WBUR
China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country
China Communist Party choses next seven men to run country. China's ruling Communist Party has chosen the next seven men to run the country for the next five years. Many of them are loyal to current leader Xi Jinping. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
WBUR
Trump helped some New England Republicans win primaries. He might hurt their chances of beating Democrats
Don Bolduc, the conservative Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, said he understands the three biggest challenges facing most residents. "Inflation, inflation, inflation," the retired brigadier general told voters at a recent event at the Chamber of Commerce in Nashua, New Hampshire. Bolduc wants to focus on the...
WBUR
Monday marks eight months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Monday marks eight months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine has invited United Nations nuclear experts to investigate the Russian defense minister's claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb in its conflict with Russia. Ukraine and its western allies say there's no evidence to to support the claim and that it's a false flag operation to allow Russia to escalate its use of force against Ukraine.
